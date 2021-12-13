The Carrollton Cotillion will present its 2021 debutantes at the 30th Noel Debutante Ball at Sunset Hills County Club on Friday, Dec. 17.
Sunset Hills Country Club is located at 1 W Club Drive. The event will commence at 7:30 p.m.
The Noel Ball is a tradition that began in 1992 when the Carrollton Cotillion presented its first group of 12 debutantes.
The founding sponsors of the Carrollton Cotillion are Mrs. Wyche Thomas Green, Jr. and Mrs. Charles Henry Lumpkin, Jr.
Since then, the club has presented more than 300 young women and offered their families and friends the opportunity to enjoy an elegant evening of festivity where they are formally presented.
The goal of the Carrollton Cotillion is to present young women who represent and serve their community well.
Due to the pandemic, the Noel Ball was canceled in 2020. Therefore, the Carrollton Cotillion will present its 2020 debutantes on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m.
This year’s debutantes have completed one year of college and distinguished themselves as active, involved, and respected in their community.
The debutantes host a party during the summer months for friends and family as a way to hone party-planning and hosting skills.
The young ladies who have been selected for presentation in this year’s 30th Noel Ball are: Caroline Patton Carter (UGA), Lillian Marie Cary (UGA), Gracie Leighton Clifton (UWG), Raleigh Ann-Elizabeth Daniel (Ga Tech), Julia Elizabeth Deets (Ga Southern), Allie Jaye Dishman (University of Montevallo), Sara Kate Entrekin (UWG), Elizabeth Victoria Haney (UGA), Jenna Kayleigh Kinard (UWG), Elizabeth Smith Morgan (UGA), Lauren Makenzie Taylor (UGA), Reese Elisabeth Wallis (Auburn), and Presley Alexa Walker (Southern Union State Community College).
They have donated their time and energy in many different areas of service, both locally and at their respective schools.
Some organizations that have benefited are Carroll County area schools, Lifeline Food Bank, Midway Church, The Blake House, Willowbrooke, and East Alabama Food Bank.
