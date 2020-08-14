The Villa Rica Police Department’s annual report for 2019 shows a higher budget than it was in 2018, while its total number of calls for service and other activities appear to be lower.
Police Chief Michael Mansour’s 57 sworn law enforcement and other personnel who assist the department saw a $1,179,121 increase in salaries compared to 2018. Overall, the 2019 budget increased by almost $2 million dollars to a grand total of $4,687,062.
The increase in salaries comes as a result of the City Council’s decision in 2018 to completely revamp the pay grade and salary system for all city employees. At the time, the police department had some of the widest disparities in pay, so they were approved for an increase every year until 2022.
The council took the move following a study of how similarly placed employees were being paid in nearby cities. The increases were intended to make the city’s salaries more competitive to prevent the city from losing its highly trained personnel to higher-paying posts elsewhere.
In terms of crime, the annual report reported a decline in various crime categories occurring in the city, with a few that have risen or stayed stagnant.
For example, there were 13,334 calls for service and 1,078 arrests made by police, who investigated 234 assaults, and 719 domestic incidents. In 2018, the police department dealt with 13,986 calls for service, 1,078 arrests, 289 assaults, and 1,122 domestic incidents.
One activity that increased for the Uniform Patrol Division (UPD) were citations. The division racked up a total of 5,140 citations for a variety of traffic offenses.
The UPD’s most common call were traffic stops, followed by responding to accidents. The total number of accident calls in 2019 was 1,344, which is a 416 drop compared to the previous year.
For the Criminal Investigation Division (CID), the most common offense in the 1,117 assigned cases were misdemeanor thefts. Misdemeanor assaults were the second most frequent at 110. Also, the report showed a 47.58% drop in burglaries compared to 2018.
Since 2017, the CID has shown a steady 4.06% increase in cases closed. In 2019, the percentage stands at a healthy 82.9%, which is the highest it’s ever been since 2013, according to annual reports dating back to 2015.
The CID also reported zero homicides in 2019, which has not happened since 2015.
