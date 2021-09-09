A Lawrenceville man accused of tying up the clerk of a Villa Rica AT&T store before robbing it was given a 20-year sentence Wednesday in Carroll County Superior Court.
Stephan Devon Proffitt-Long was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years probation after pleading guilty to the crime, according to a release issued Thursday by the District Attorney’s office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
Proffitt-Long is accused of the robbery of another AT&T store that took place in Lawrenceville about a month before the Villa Rica heist. Law enforcement sources told the Times-Georgian on Thursday that case has not yet been resolved.
According to the release and police reports of the time, the Villa Rica robbery took place on May 31, 2019, when a man wearing a hoodie and mask walked into the AT&T store on West Bankhead Highway and brandished a handgun.
The robber pointed the weapon at the lone store employee and forced them to walk to the front of the store and lock the door. Then the employee was made to go to the store’s back office and open a safe containing an unknown number of cellphones, which the robber took.
Using zip-ties, the robber then bound the store clerk and left them on the floor, then took all the cash from the store cash register.
Leaving the store with the cell phones, the release said the robber unknowingly also took with him a tracking device. That device allowed law officers to track the robber in real time until they were able to arrest Proffitt-Long in Douglas County about a week later.
Proffitt-Long was released from the Carroll County Jail on July 16 after meeting bond, but before he could be tried for the Villa Rica case, he was arrested in February 2020 for a similar robbery in Fayetteville.
A representative of the Fayetteville police told the Times-Georgian that Proffitt-Long had been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment from an incident on April 19, 2019, one month before the Villa Rica robbery.
On Wednesday, Proffitt-Long entered a non-negotiated guilty plea to charges of armed robbery and kidnapping stemming from the Villa Rica robbery, according to the DA office press release.
The release said that Senior Assistant District Attorney Sarah Japour presented the case, which including an impact statement by the store clerk.
Villa Rica Police Department Detective Noah Tolbert investigated the case. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Carroll County 911 Center provided assistance to solve the matter, the release states.
District Attorney Herb Cranford said in the statement hat the case “shows that local law enforcement and the DA’s office will work tirelessly to hold violent offenders accountable with substantial prison sentences.”
“While Sr. ADA Japour, Detective Tolbert, and all involved law enforcement personnel deserve praise and respect from the community for obtaining justice in this case, this prosecution would not have been possible without the courage of the victim to cooperate and to speak at the sentencing hearing," Cranford said. “The victim’s words to the court were moving and undoubtedly had an impact on the sentence given.”
