A Carrollton woman was awarded the Bowdon Main Street Business of the Month award for owning her hair salon in Bowdon for more than 20 years.
Erica Crane, 50, is a master cosmetologist and owner of E. Crane and Company Hair Salon located at 115 Shirley Avenue in Bowdon. She was awarded Business of the Month by the Bowdon Main Street Board, which selects a different business each month to be recognized.
“The Business of the Month is chosen by the Main Street Board. We want to recognize every business in Bowdon at least once. We have tremendous businesses and wonderful merchants, each with their own unique story. We are on a quest to help our businesses tell their stories.”
Crane is originally from Carrollton and began high school at Mount Zion High School, but graduated from Central High School in 1991. At that time, Crane did not have the desire to be a master cosmetologist yet, but was just working in Carrollton.
Around 1995, Crane was working at Douglas and Lomason Company. While on her shift she received a pink slip that informed her she was being laid off of work.
According to Crane, the only thing she was thinking about was providing for her two children who were both under the age of two. Shortly after receiving the notice, Crane’s friend, who was working alongside her, suggested that Crane enroll into school for cosmetology since she was known for arriving to work with her hair freshly done and make-up applied each day.
“She said, ‘Well, why don't you go to school to do hair?’ I looked at her and I could not understand why she was saying those words to me. I was like, girl, I can’t do no hair.She said, you do yours every day. And literally, I did my hair every day. But these words stood out to me when she said this. I was telling her I couldn't do hair. She said, 'Well, I know what I wouldn't do. I wouldn't go home and just be laid off.’ I looked at her and I don’t know why that stuck to me like glue, I wouldn't go home and just be laid off,” Crane said.
Crane stated that she received this encouragement on a Friday and by Monday morning, she had mustered up the confidence that she could indeed become a master cosmetologist. She took the necessary measures to enroll into West Georgia Technical College’s cosmetology program and began taking courses in 1995.
Completing the program in 1997, Crane earned her license on the first try of the test. Shortly after graduation, she opened her first salon, Femininity.
“It only lasted a year, which was good," Crane said. "Good experience. I knew then I wasn't ready for a salon coming right out of school. Sometimes you think going to cosmetology school, the first thing you want is your own and that's natural, but I wasn't ready.”
After Crane closed Femininity, she worked inside multiple salons that were located in Carrollton, Newnan and even Atlanta. In 2003, Crane opened her current salon that she owns in Bowdon and has been there since.
“We determined that Erica needed to be recognized because she has owned and operated her business in Bowdon for 20 years, and folks need to know her, and know about her business.
We are a relatively young Georgia Main Street Classic City, and so we are still working on bringing recognition to our businesses who make up Downtown Bowdon. We are so happy that Erica has made Downtown Bowdon the home for E. Crane Salon. We celebrate her commitment and service to the people of Bowdon,” Gibbs said.
Even after over two decades in the business, Crane stated that she still attends hair shows. According to Crane, the hair shows benefit stylists by keeping them up to date on the latest hair trends and those that are upcoming, refreshing their knowledge on hair education and networking with colleagues for new ideas.
Crane offers many services at her salon from natural hair and relaxed hair services to coloring and weave services. She was also recently awarded the Style Seat Award in Hair Treatments by Style Seat for booking the highest amount of hair care treatment services for clients.
Crane shared one of her best compliments involving her mother.
“My mom would say ‘my daughter did your hair and I know by looking at the hair. I know my daughter's work.’ I think that is the best compliment that my mother can spot me by just looking at my client's hair," Crane said. "This is so wonderful. That's a wonderful compliment."
