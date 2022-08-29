Erica Crane

Erica Crane 

A Carrollton woman was awarded the Bowdon Main Street Business of the Month award for owning her hair salon in Bowdon for more than 20 years.

Erica Crane, 50, is a master cosmetologist and owner of E. Crane and Company Hair Salon located at 115 Shirley Avenue in Bowdon. She was awarded Business of the Month by the Bowdon Main Street Board, which selects a different business each month to be recognized.

