Two candidates have qualified for the upcoming City of Whitesburg elections as candidates for the vacated Post 2 seat on the city council.
Robert Kim Arnell and Dr. Steve Sutton are vying for the post after William Smolar resigned on Sept. 6, 2022.
Arnell spoke with the Times-Georgian about his candidacy.
Having previously served as the Post 1 council member after being elected unopposed, he has lived in Whitesburg for about 35 years and owns and operates a lawn mower repair shop in the town.
“There are some things I would like to see finished up and I want to do all I can to help,” he said.
Noting some of the projects that he wanted to see completed during his return to the City Council, Arnell told the Times Georgian, “I’d like to address some of our drug issues and some of our water issues, and I’d like to see our new city hall built and completed.”
Dr. Sutton describes himself as a “future-focused candidate.”
He is a retired veteran who served over 20 years in the United States Army, where he was recognized many times for his accomplishments.
He relocated to Whitesburg from Douglasville a few years ago where he served as a member of the Board of Electors
During the last two years of living in the City of Whitesburg, Sutton notes in his bio, “I have been an advocate for and supporter of our public library with donations, and I am a member of The Friends of Whitesburg Public Library. I have supported our City Council by identifying and obtaining resources for our 4th of July city celebration this year. I also worked with the city council during the process of acquiring streetlights for the new subdivision.”
While speaking with the Times-Georgian, Sutton discussed some of his primary goals in which he outlined his future-focused approach. If elected, he said he would identify resources on the county, state, and federal levels to improve infrastructure in the community, work with members of the local schools to build youth activities and programs, and determine what programs and resources can provide a quality of life for senior citizens.
He also said that he wanted to improve the success of local businesses by creating a council of business owners and work with religious leaders to implement social programs that will benefit Whitesburg citizens.
