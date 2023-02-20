A man and woman are in the Carroll County jail after being charged in a drugs and contraband case.
Officer Nicholas Klein of the Carrollton Police Department arrested 48-year-old Evan Beasley of Douglasville and 32-year-old Ashley Duncan of Carrollton.
According to Carrollton Police Department report, on Feb. 19 Klein conducted a traffic stop for not having a working driver side brake light. The driver of the vehicle was Beasley and Duncan was in the front passenger seat.
After an investigation from Klein it was found that Beasley was in possession of three bags of cocaine. One bag was found during the traffic stop. The other two bags were found during dress out at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Beasley was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine, brake light violation, and crossing the guard line with contraband.
Klein found that Duncan was in possession of heroin and during dress out at the sheriff’s office there was suspected methamphetamine in her possession which she admitted to later. Duncan was arrested and has been charged with possession of Schedule 1, possession of methamphetamine, and crossing the guard line with contraband.
Each of the drug charges are classified as felonies.
