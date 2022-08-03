BOWDON Kickoff

Bowdon is one of six local high school football teams starting off with scrimmage games this Friday.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

The beginning of regular-season high school football is just a little over two weeks away, but several local teams will be competing in scrimmages tomorrow, including a pair of cross-area matchups and a couple of away games.

To start the local matchups, head coach Brad Gordon and the Mt. Zion Eagles will be making a trip to Sage Street to take on new head coach Cory Nix’s revamped Temple Tigers squad.

