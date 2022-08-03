The beginning of regular-season high school football is just a little over two weeks away, but several local teams will be competing in scrimmages tomorrow, including a pair of cross-area matchups and a couple of away games.
To start the local matchups, head coach Brad Gordon and the Mt. Zion Eagles will be making a trip to Sage Street to take on new head coach Cory Nix’s revamped Temple Tigers squad.
Mt. Zion returns most of their skill positions this year including quarterback Stanley Cross, but they are still in the rebuilding phase when it comes to the line of scrimmage. As for Temple, they return senior quarterback Cam Vaughn who will be at the helm of a young team under a new coaching staff. The Eagles and Tigers are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium on the campus of Temple High School.
The other local matchup this week will be at Bowdon’s newly named Dwight Hochstetler Stadium on Historic Warren P. Sewell field, as head coach Shane Lasseter’s young Heard County Braves travel to take on senior quarterback Robert McNeal and Rich Fendley’s Bowdon Red Devils.
The Braves return a total of only six starters this year. Todd Huey Jr. will start at quarterback for the Braves in this scrimmage according to coach Lasseter. As for Bowdon, they return a total of 15 starters this year, including full offensive and defensive lines. Kickoff for the Braves and the Red Devils is also scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
As for the away scrimmages, head coach Tim Barron and his Villa Rica Wildcats will be traveling to take on the Troup County Tigers tomorrow. The game was initially planned to be played at Troup County’s stadium, but it has since been moved to Callaway stadium in LaGrange.
Villa Rica will have a new starting quarterback this season in the likes of Carrollton transfer Jake Herrera. The Wildcats also recently lost their number-one wide receiver Caleb Odom as he transferred to Carrollton. Kickoff for the Wildcats and Tigers is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Also playing in an away scrimmage will be head coach Darius Smiley’s Central Lions, who will be traveling to Griffin Memorial Stadium to take on the Spalding Jaguars at 7 p.m.
The Lions return a total of 19 starters this year, including their returning junior quarterback Devan Powell and senior wide receiver/defensive back Vicari Swain, as well as senior outside linebacker Kameron Edge, who is returning from a season-ending injury a season ago.
Rounding out Friday’s scrimmages will be Davis Russell’s Bremen Blue Devils as they make a trip to Rockmart to take on the Yellow Jackets. This game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Bremen transitioned to a Flexbone offense this year, and this will be the first time the Blue Devils fully put it on display with sophomore quarterback Aiden Price and senior offensive-lineman-turned-fullback Cayden Sweatt leading the charge.
Other area teams including Haralson County and Carrollton are not currently scheduled to scrimmage this week, as Haralson had an early scrimmage at Gulf Shores (Al.) and Carrollton will scrimmage Dalton next week.
