Over the course of a fifty year career in music, California native Sammy Hagar has enjoyed more success and accomplished more across those decades than most of his peers. From local groups he formed with friends to becoming the original singer for Heavy Rock band Montrose, Hagar eventually built a career recording numerous solo albums and touring relentlessly throughout the mid-to-late 1970s.

By the time he switched from Capitol Records to fledgeling label Geffen Records, he had built up a following that were ready to see him reach the top of his game. The first release on his new deal was January 1982’s “Standing Hampton”. The album features a newly invigorated sound courtesy of producer Keith Olson who had previous success with Foreigner, Pat Benetar, and Rick Springfield among others. The performances on the album showcase Hagar’s vocal confidence and increasingly ingratiating songwriting since the beginning of his solo career.

