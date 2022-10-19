My first deliberate exposure to the music of Frank Zappa came not aurally but from my 1979 edition of “The Rolling Stone Record Guide” edited by Dave Marsh and John Swenson. The book has pictures of five star albums that are highly recommended throughout, and among these is the 1969 album “Uncle Meat” by The Mothers of Invention, the band Zappa lead throughout the sixties and early seventies.

As “Uncle Meat” had been out of print and hard to find in stores for over a decade at that point, I bought a copy in 1987 as soon as I saw it was available again on cassette. I figured it must be essential listening to be a five star album. I was truly unprepared for what I would hear, and though I remain fascinated by the record, it is still a difficult listen even today, across its four vinyl sides or double-length cassette or double compact disc. Still, it sparked an interest that has never waned, and it would be the first of over sixty albums I own from the Zappa catalog.

