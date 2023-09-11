Blake Martin, 18, of Villa Rica pled guilty on Monday to Rape, two counts of Aggravated Sodomy, two counts of Aggravated Child Molestation, and other charges. Carroll County Judge Michael Hubbard agreed to the guilty plea that was negotiated by the State and sentenced Martin to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole followed by life on probation and sex offender registration.
Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Wade Mason and District Attorney Investigator Katia Detwiler led the prosecution of the case. Detective Chris Rowan of the Villa Rica Police Department was in charge of the investigation.
According to the release from John H. Cranford Jr. the District Attorney of the Coweta Judicial Circuit, the investigation conducted by Rowan revealed that, “On November 12, 2022, officers with the Villa Rica Police Department made contact with the occupants of a vehicle, an adult male and a 12-year-old-male, parked in a church parking lot after normal hours.”
“The occupants of the car were discussing and disclosed to the officers that Defendant Blake Martin had sexually abused the 12-year old male five years prior in a different county in Georgia. Additionally, officers were told that a 7-year-old female had disclosed earlier that same day that Defendant Martin had been sexually abusing her.”
According to the release, the statements that were independently made by the two victims were mutually corroborating.
An investigation was then initiated by Rowan who was able to uncover years of sexual abuse that was committed by Martin against the two children. An investigation was completed by the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center who forensically interviewed the children and the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta examined the 7-year-old. Martin was interviewed by Rowan and denied the allegations.
Martin eventually chose to accept the State’s plea offer of 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole rather than proceed to trial. The trial was scheduled to take place on Sept 18, 2023. According to the release, if Martin had been convicted, “he faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years without the possibility of parole and a maximum sentence of life in prison.”
The release states that when reaching the negotiated plea agreement in this case, “the District Attorney’s Office sought to balance the goals of securing a conviction for these victims so they can move forward in their lives; obtaining a substantial prison sentence without parole to protect the children of our community; and, if possible, achieving the gal without requiring the child victims to be re-traumatized by testifying in a jury trial.”
The release concludes adding, “The District Attorney’s Office is satisfied that the sentence imposed struck the right balance and makes clear to our community that we are dedicated to obtaining justice for victims of sexual abuse.”
