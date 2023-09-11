Bowdon Red Devils - QB Kyler McGrinn - Passed for 152 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown in a 40-13 win over Tattnall Square Academy.

Carrollton Trojans - QB Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis - Went 15-22 passing for 261 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-0 win over Villa Rica.

Central Lions - RB Jonaz Walton - Had over 200 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns in a 40-21 win over McIntosh.

Mount Zion Eagles - RB Sherrod Montgomery - Rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Heritage of Newnan.

