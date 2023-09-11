Blake Martin

Blake Martin, 18, of Villa Rica pled guilty on Monday to Rape, two counts of Aggravated Sodomy, two counts of Aggravated Child Molestation, and other charges. Carroll County Judge Michael Hubbard agreed to the guilty plea that was negotiated by the State and sentenced Martin to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole followed by life on probation and sex offender registration.

Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Wade Mason and District Attorney Investigator Katia Detwiler led the prosecution of the case. Detective Chris Rowan of the Villa Rica Police Department was in charge of the investigation.