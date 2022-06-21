Patriotism and musical nostalgia will be on full display July 3, as the skies over Villa Rica are lit up by the 16th Annual Fireworks Display Extravaganza.
For almost two decades, the spectacular aerial pyrotechnic show has been one of the most lavish celebrations of Independence Day across west Georgia. This year, the free show will include over 2,000 fireworks exploding in bright colors to the “oohs” and “ahhs,” of an estimated 15,000 spectators.
The free event begins at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex, better known as the V-Plex, located at 1605 South Villa Rica Highway. However, due to large numbers the annual event draws, spectators are expected to arrive earlier in the day to stake out their spot.
Parking on site is limited; however, there are several large parking areas in the vicinity. VIP parking passes are available for $10 from the Villa Rica Parks and Recreation Department.
Normal park rules will be strictly enforced, including no pets and no alcohol.
The show will take place rain or shine. Long-range weather forecast from weather.com predicts a high temperature of 90 degrees on Sunday, July 3, with variable clouds and the low temperature is predicted to be 69 degrees.
Sunset that evening will be at 8:54 p.m., and the fireworks will begin after full dark.
There will be plenty of entertainment during the afternoon, including face painting, inflatable slides, helicopter rides (for a fee) and other fun activities.
And fans of Southern Rock, the Eagles, Sixties Music – and even Parrot Heads – will spend a nostalgic time during a music-filled pre-show by two live bands.
The Glow Band, a seven-member high-performance Eagles tribute band, will be The New Kid In Town as they make their first appearance at the Villa Rica venue. The group, also known for their pitch-perfect renditions of Southern Rock and 60s Music will present rock classics suitable for all musical audiences, whether they want to Take it Easy or Take it to The Limit.
Also on hand will be A1A, an official Jimmy Buffet tribute band, endorsed by Mr. Margaritaville himself. The group is named for the road that runs along the Florida Atlantic coast and is credited with the growth of the International Parrot Head Club. The group performs as a seven to 10-piece band and produce a family friendly show.
This year, the firework show will be produced by Pyro Shows/East Coast, which will fire 2,123 firework devices into the night sky, 356 of them during the grand finale.
Sponsors of the Extravaganza will be State Farm / Amy Brown; Liberty Chevrolet; Printpack; The City of Villa Rica; GFL Environmental; Gradick Communications.
