A total of thirteen Wolves have earned All-Gulf South Conference Football honors as announced by the league on Thursday afternoon.
West Georgia landed four players on the First Team while nine players earned a Second Team nod. Three of the Wolves honored become two-time All-GSC selections.
On the First Team offense is senior running back Jaxton Carson. The Phenix City, Alabama native rushed for 1,012 yards on the season which was second in the GSC, but Carson led the league and set a UWG single-season record with 20 rushing touchdowns. His rushing touchdown total was also good for fourth in all of Division II and fifth across all divisions of NCAA football. Carson had five 100-plus yard games and four games with three touchdowns. His best performance of the season was a 175-yard, three touchdown game against archrival Valdosta State.
The Wolves had three honorees on the First Team defense, including repeat winners Marzavion Dix at defensive line and defensive back Deontae Overstreet. Robert Carter was also a First Team selection in his one and only season in the red and blue.
Senior Marzavion Dix had 25 tackles on the season including 3.0 tackles for loss. The Lithia Springs native recorded 1.5 sacks on the season as well.
Overstreet, a native of Tifton, is now a two-time All-GSC selection as he racked up 34 tackles on the year. In game two of the season, Overstreet had his only interception of the season and returned it 41 yards for a pick six.
Carter led the GSC in passes defended and had two interceptions to go with 30 tackles on the season.
The Second Team offense was made up of five UWG players including senior quarterback Harrison Frost. The Kennesaw native threw for 3,112 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2022, including four games of at least 330 yards and one over 500 yards. Frost finished his career third all-time in career passing with 6,730 and his 50 career touchdowns is sixth-best all-time at UWG.
West Georgia had a pair of receivers on the Second Team offense in Terrill Cole and Ronnie Blackmon. Cole led the Wolves in receiving with 529 yards while Blackmon was second with 451 yards and had a team-high five touchdowns, including the epic game winner at Delta State.
Two offensive linemen also made the Second Team offense, highlighted by now two-time All-GSC center David Bodden. The Hoover native was joined by senior Kyree Jones. Together, they led an offensive line that paved the way for UWG's offense to rank third in the country in total offense and fifth in Division II in sacks allowed.
The Wolves were represented by senior defensive lineman Allen Johnson and sophomore linebacker Xavier Robinson on the Second Team defense.
Johnson lived in the backfield, racking up a GSC-leading seven sacks. The Douglasville native finished the season with 23 total tackles.
Robinson led the Wolves in tackles with 51 and had six tackles for loss. The Atlanta native was credited with a pair of pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
On special teams, UWG had two Second Team honorees at the special teams utility position.
Longsnapper Joe Skinner earned the nod for the third consecutive year, and is now one of 55 players in Gulf South Conference history to earn three All-GSC honors and the first at West Georgia since Devontae Jackson became a three-time honoree in 2018. A total of seven players in UWG history have now accomplished that feat.
Senior Jacob Pinch was also a Second Team selection at the special teams utility position. The wide receiver out of Stockbridge was virtually on all of UWG's special teams units and had 10 tackles. Against Delta State, he recovered a fumble in the end zone for his first career touchdown.
West Georgia has now had 134 All-GSC selections since the university joined the conference in 1983. That ranks fourth among current GSC schools and fifth all-time including former member North Alabama.
