According to state Department of Public Health figures, only some 13.6% of Carroll County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Most of those, according to the CDC’s COVID data tracker, the elderly — who are the most vulnerable to the disease — make up most of the county’s fully vaccinated percentage, although they have the lesser amount of individuals to get tested.
The data shows that 36.5% of individuals 65 and older are fully vaccinated, whereas 16% make up the 12 years of age population, and 17.6% make up the 18 years of age group.
Nevertheless, the health agency’s District 4, which covers Carroll, has continued to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks — but slightly higher deaths.
In a press release on their official website, they stated, “Although there has been a slight decrease in cases, District 4 has seen a slight increase in deaths which could be attributed to the B.1.1.7 variant [of COVID] circulating throughout District 4.”
That variant was first detected in the United Kingdom and is now the most common variant in the United States.
The health agency also said that Carroll County has had 31 new cases in the past two weeks. Since the pandemic began, there have been 132 deaths attributed to COVID within the county, but it is not known whether those were all county residents or people hospitalized in the county’s medical facilities.
The health department strongly recommends individuals get fully vaccinated. Currently, three vaccines are authorized and recommended by the CDC which are the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen).
Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently approved for children aged 12 through 17, while individuals 18 and older are allowed to get any of the vaccines.
According to the District 4 press release, Moderna has recently released its safety data regarding its 12-17 age group in the coming weeks. Moderna’s vaccine trial studied 3,732 adolescents aged 12 to 17.
Two-thirds of the group tested got the vaccine and one-third got a placebo. Two weeks after the second dose, researchers found no cases of COVID-19 in the vaccine group and four cases in the placebo group.
Many individuals are missing their second shots for their own personal reasons. Some individuals fear the side effects, which can cause flu-like symptoms.
Health professionals say that the side effects may affect an individual’s ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days. They also said that some patients have no side effects at all.
It is not too late to still get the shot whether it’s the first shot or the second. The testing site is for Carroll County residents is at the Carroll County Health Department, located at 1004 Newnan Road.
