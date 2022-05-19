A total of 11 Carrollton baseball players were 5-AAAAAA All-Region selections this year, including four first-team selections, four second-team selections, and two honorable mentions. Highlighting honorees was Cade Cosper, who was named region Pitcher of the Year.
Cosper was Carrollton’s ace this past season. Among many accomplishments, he broke Carrollton’s single-season strikeout record dating back to 2002, as he racked up a total of 87 strikeouts on the season. Cosper, a junior, is currently committed to continue his baseball career at Mercer University.
Cosper was not the only Carrollton pitcher to earn All-Region honors, as Carson Sewell was named a first-team pitcher. Sewell was a strong starter this year, pitching multiple complete games during the season, including a 7-2 win over Rome with eight strikeouts and a 16-2 win over Paudling County with six strikeouts.
The Trojans had two outfielders named first-team picks, as both Ace Williamson and Cam McLendon were picked. Williamson, a senior, recently chose to continue his baseball career at Southern Union. McLendon, also a senior, was a force on offense and reliable in the outfield this past season.
Rounding out the Trojans’ first-team selections was Luke Turner, who was chosen as a designated hitter. The junior had a standout performance at the plate this season, most recently leading the team in their last win of the season with three hits and a home run in a 7-0 game over Evans in the playoffs.
On the second team, Carrollton had four players make the cut. Andrew Albertus, Jackson Edwards, Wyatt Brewer and Turner Fricks all made the second-team lineup, and they all contributed to the Trojans’ playoff run this season.
Carrollton’s two All-Region honorable mentions were Cole Carter and Seth Childers.
Utilizing their All-Region talent, Carrollton ended the season with a 22-13 overall record, and they exited the state playoffs in game three of the second round, going further than any other area team in their respective classification.
