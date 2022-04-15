By SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

Eleven Carrollton High School student-athletes were recognized on April 13 for deciding to further their education and play at the next level.

JAYCIE HAND

Carrollton High School senior and softball standout Jaycie Hand has committed to compete at the next level at Georgia Highlands College.

KAYLA PINKARD

Carrollton High School senior and track standout Kayla Pinkard has committed to compete at the next level at Florida State University.

JAIDEN SOSA

Carrollton High School senior and soccer standout Jaiden Sosa has committed to compete at the next level at The University of Alabama Huntsville.

NADYA PEREZ

Carrollton High School senior and soccer standout Nadya Perez has committed to compete at the next level at Southern Wesleyan University.

DELANEY THOMAS

Carrollton High School senior and soccer standout Delaney Thomas has committed to compete at the next level at Middle Tennessee State University.

ACE WILLIAMSON

Carrollton High School senior and baseball standout Ace Williamson has committed to compete at the next level at Southern Union.

CHRIS CUTLIP

Carrollton High School senior and football standout Chris Cutlip has committed to compete at the next level at Reinhardt University.

JAMARI MASON

Carrollton High School senior and football standout Jamari Mason has committed to compete at the next level at LaGrange College.

JUSTICE RICKS

Carrollton High School senior and standout football player Justice Ricks has committed to compete at the next level at Morehouse College.

KAYVION COPELAND

Carrollton High School senior and football standout Kayvion Copeland has committed to play football at the next level at Reinhardt University.

TERRELL CARMICHEAL

Carrollton High School senior and football standout Terrell Carmicheal has committed to play football at the next level at Jacksonville State University.

