By SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Eleven Carrollton High School student-athletes were recognized on April 13 for deciding to further their education and play at the next level.
JAYCIE HAND
Carrollton High School senior and softball standout Jaycie Hand has committed to compete at the next level at Georgia Highlands College.
KAYLA PINKARD
Carrollton High School senior and track standout Kayla Pinkard has committed to compete at the next level at Florida State University.
JAIDEN SOSA
Carrollton High School senior and soccer standout Jaiden Sosa has committed to compete at the next level at The University of Alabama Huntsville.
NADYA PEREZ
Carrollton High School senior and soccer standout Nadya Perez has committed to compete at the next level at Southern Wesleyan University.
DELANEY THOMAS
Carrollton High School senior and soccer standout Delaney Thomas has committed to compete at the next level at Middle Tennessee State University.
ACE WILLIAMSON
Carrollton High School senior and baseball standout Ace Williamson has committed to compete at the next level at Southern Union.
CHRIS CUTLIP
Carrollton High School senior and football standout Chris Cutlip has committed to compete at the next level at Reinhardt University.
JAMARI MASON
Carrollton High School senior and football standout Jamari Mason has committed to compete at the next level at LaGrange College.
JUSTICE RICKS
Carrollton High School senior and standout football player Justice Ricks has committed to compete at the next level at Morehouse College.
KAYVION COPELAND
Carrollton High School senior and football standout Kayvion Copeland has committed to play football at the next level at Reinhardt University.
TERRELL CARMICHEAL
Carrollton High School senior and football standout Terrell Carmicheal has committed to play football at the next level at Jacksonville State University.
