Ken Denney - 770-380-7373
RON DANIEL will proof A1,A9
TIMES-GEORGIAN BUDGET FOR September 19-20, 2020
** Tease to FOOTBALL on sports page, A9
** See note on Football coverage, A9
1A
CARNWS-09-19-20 GRASS (lede)
CARNWS-09-19-20 BIKES (story with lede art; package two on the front and others on jump page, suggest 4A)
CARNWS-09-19-20 COVID
CARNWS-09-19-20 FELONS
CARNWS-09-19-20 VR PLAN
2A
3A
CARNWS-09-19-20 GENTRY
obits / boxed
jump / filler
-- filler stories; use as needed --
CARNWS-09-19-20 HOLDER (local story; 28" with vertical photo)
CARNWS-09-19-20 PROBE (26")
CARNWS-09-19-20 JOBLESS (14")
CARNWS-09-19-20 DEBT (12", can be trimmed)
CARNWS-09-19-20 CYBERSECURITY (10", can be trimmed)
4A
jump page for bikes
other jump / filler
5A
main jump page
CARNWS-09-19-20 GARRETT
jumps / filler
6A
Opinion
CARNWS-09-19-20 JONES
CARNWS-09-19-20 MURPHY
CARNWS-09-19-20 LTE HANSON
(fill with conservative columnist, preferably Lowry, and/or conservative cartoon)
7A
classified
8A
puzzles
jump / filler
9A
sports
NOTE: as with last week, this will be a page of photos from the games; whatever we can upload by 9 p.m. eastern. There will also be a box on the page with whatever finals we can get by 10 p.m., and an invitation to readers to check out the web page for more photos and finals, and to see Tuesday's paper for a roundup of the games. These deadlines are firm.
We can also add wire box scores and standings from MLB and other wire copy about pro sports to fill space.
10A
CARNWS-09-19-20 RICH
Abby
puzzle solutions
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.