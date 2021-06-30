KEN DENNEY (770-380-7373) will proof A1

TIMES-GEORGIAN BUDGET FOR JUlY 1, 2021

A1

CARNWS-07-01-21 WATER PARK (lede with lede art; may have to use both on front since we have no downpage art)

CARNWS-07-01-21 JULY 4

CARNWS-07-01-21 SCHOOL HONOR

CARNWS-07-01-21 FENCE

CARNWS-07-01-21 LAWS

A2

A3

CARNWS-07-01-21 HEARD OIC

obits / boxed

jump / filler

-- filler stories; use as needed --

CARNWS-07-01-21 PILOT BLANKETS (local, standalone)

CARNWS-07-01-21 PILOT OFFICERS (local, standalone; related to above)

CARNWS-07-01-21 KEMP (8.5")

CARNWS-07-01-21 MELTON (19")

-- older fillers; note date in slugs --

CARNWS-06-26-27 CLEANUP (local standalone)

CARNWS-06-26-27 DONATION (local standalone; related to CLEANUP)

CARNWS-06-30-21 MEDICAID (16")

CARNWS-06-26-21 PAY PLAY (36.3 - Note: story fits nicely with LAWS jump)

A4

CARNWS-07-01-21 SEWELL

CARNWS-07-01-21 LILLIAN (12.4" with photo; can be treated as filler)

main jumps

A5

comics

A6 - A8

classified

A9

filler

A10

ads