KEN DENNEY (770-380-7373) will proof A1
TIMES-GEORGIAN BUDGET FOR JUlY 1, 2021
A1
CARNWS-07-01-21 WATER PARK (lede with lede art; may have to use both on front since we have no downpage art)
CARNWS-07-01-21 JULY 4
CARNWS-07-01-21 SCHOOL HONOR
CARNWS-07-01-21 FENCE
CARNWS-07-01-21 LAWS
A2
A3
CARNWS-07-01-21 HEARD OIC
obits / boxed
jump / filler
-- filler stories; use as needed --
CARNWS-07-01-21 PILOT BLANKETS (local, standalone)
CARNWS-07-01-21 PILOT OFFICERS (local, standalone; related to above)
CARNWS-07-01-21 KEMP (8.5")
CARNWS-07-01-21 MELTON (19")
-- older fillers; note date in slugs --
CARNWS-06-26-27 CLEANUP (local standalone)
CARNWS-06-26-27 DONATION (local standalone; related to CLEANUP)
CARNWS-06-30-21 MEDICAID (16")
CARNWS-06-26-21 PAY PLAY (36.3 - Note: story fits nicely with LAWS jump)
A4
CARNWS-07-01-21 SEWELL
CARNWS-07-01-21 LILLIAN (12.4" with photo; can be treated as filler)
main jumps
A5
comics
A6 - A8
classified
A9
filler
A10
ads
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.