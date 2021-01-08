Ken Denney — 770-380-7373

RON DANIEL will proof 1A

TIMES-GEORGIAN BUDGET FOR JANUARY 9-10, 2021

A1

CARNWS-01-09-20 BUDGET (lede; this is next three items are part of a package on next week's legislative session)

CARNWS-01-09-20 LAWMAKERS (package of two standalone photos related to the package; portraits of Sen. Dugan and Rep. Collins)

CARNWS-01-09-20 EDUCATION

CARNWS-01-09-20 COLLINS

CARNWS-01-09-20 COVID

A2

CARNWS-01-09-21 KEMP-VACCINE

WEATHER GRAPHIC

CARNWS-01-09-21 DAYBOOK

CARNWS-01-09-21 ODD CORNER

CARNWS-01-09-21 TODAY IN HISTORY

A3

CARNWS-01-09-20 GARRETT (57")

obits/boxed

A4

CARNWS-01-09-20 BA STOLLSTEIMER (birth announcement)

jumps / filler

-- filler stories; use as needed --

CARNWS-01-09-20 EMERGENCY (8")

CARNWS-01-09-20 AGENDA (46.9" - good for any of the legislative stories)

CARNWS-01-09-20 VACCINE  (19")

CARNWS-01-09-21 JUDGE (12" with mug)

A5

puzzle

jump /filler

A6

opinion hedder

CARNWS-01-09-20 LTE HAGER

CARNWS-01-09-21 LOWRY

CARNWS-01-09-21 MURPHY

CARNWS-01-09-21 REAGAN

(these can jump if need be)

A7

jump / filler

A8

classified

A9

sports hedder

CARNWS-01-09-20 SPORTS YEAR (with 10 photos)

A10

CARNWS-01-09-20 RONDA RICH

solutions

Abby?