Harriet Tubman was an American abolitionist who was born sometime in the spring of 1822. By her own wits and courage, she escaped enslavement and led some 13 missions that rescued around 70 people from enslavement. Not just her family and friends but others too. With a secret network of antislavery activists and safe houses called “The Underground Railroad,” Tubman guided people to freedom. During the Civil War, Harriet Tubman served as an armed scout and spy for the Union Army. Late in her life, she became an activist in the women’s voting rights movement.
During the terrible years of her enslavement, young Harriet was beaten and whipped by various masters. She also suffered a traumatic head wound when she was hit by a heavy metal weight that had been thrown at another enslaved person. The injury affected her for the rest of her life, causing pain and dizziness. She began having visions and dreams that she said were sent to her from God. Harriett Tubman was devoutly religious and raised in the Methodist church and this strong faith served her during an unspeakably hard lifetime. She died on March 10, 1913, at the age of 93.
In recent years, filmmakers and playwrights have been telling the story of Harriet Tubman.
Tim Chapman, Superintendent, at the Carrollton Center for the Arts When was asked why he thought this story still resonates so strongly with the American public.
“I feel Americans are interested in this story, first off, because it’s an adventure. The whole story of the Underground Railroad, made of all kinds of people, both free and enslaved black people and white people who thought slavery was wrong. Harriet Tubman traveled often at night, leading people north, along the Choptank River, through Delaware, and into Pennsylvania. It was a dangerous journey of nearly 90 miles. By foot, it would have taken anywhere from five days to three weeks, depending on how fast they could travel. You don’t get bigger adventure than that!”
On February 12, 2022, the Virginia Repertory Theater, a nonprofit, professional theater company will bring the moving production “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad” to the Danny Mabry Theater at the Carrollton Center for the Arts. Based on the book and lyrics by Douglas Jones and music by Ron Barnett, this stirring drama celebrates the adventurous life of the great American who freed herself and many others from the bonds of slavery.
As Harriet and her friend Sarah Bradford narrate her adventurous life, we share in the joys, sorrows, and challenges faced by this brave woman who changed the world through her courage. This accurate and deeply moving musical history lesson is at turns inspiring, heartwarming, and comical, full of good humor, determination, and inspiration.
We asked Tim Chapman why he thought the Virginia Repertory Theater’s production of this play would be a good fit for the theater fans in west Georgia. “First of all, the Virginia Repertory Theater Company is known around the country for their excellent historical portrayals. The music will be moving and our people really love a story about an overcomer.”
Chapman also added, “Stories like this help us remember all our history- the history of many different groups of people. It reminds us of the struggles of enslaved people and serves as a reminder to all of us, making sure we don’t repeat terrible mistakes of our past.”
Chapman was asked why stories of overcoming are so important right now. He replied, “In the last several years, our national identity has been under a lot of pressure. This has resulted in lots of frustration. Using the arts is a great way of educating the public about difficult topics from our history and can create healthy discussions around those topics.”
