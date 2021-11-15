Robert McNeal, Bowdon Red Devils. QB McNeal was 7 for 7 for 230 yards and three TDs.

Jamun Evans, Carrollton Trojans. Running back Evans rushed for 102 yards o 10 carries and scored twice.

Clay Hyatt, Haralson Rebels. QB Hyatt scored on touchdown runs of 38, 22, 55, and 19 yards

Jonathan Echols, Heard County Braves. Echols scored on a 27-yard pass and a 9-yard pass from Maurice Fench.

Ty McKey, Villa Rica Wildcats. McKey rushed for 152 yards on nine carries, scored twice and also returned a punt for a TD.

