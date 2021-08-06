It’s time to go back to The Mountain.
Oak Mountain Academy faculty and staff spent the past week in preparation for the 2021-2022 academic year. The faculty kicked off the week with lots of energy as they participated in team building activities to build additional tools to advance the mission and vision of the Academy.
The strong community bond on The Mountain is a vital piece of the culture and climate. Ben Pullin, an Upper Division History teacher, said “This week was unlike any other pre-planning week I have experienced during my time at Oak Mountain Academy. The activities were fun, engaging, and also allowed us to get to know the new faculty & staff even more.”
The group also participated in a session of professional development with Ms. Danyell King from West Georgia RESA.
For this school year, the overarching theme of professional development is building a culture and climate that is responsive to COVID-related trauma through restorative practices.
“During pre-planning week, Ms. King presented the first of a six-part series to the faculty and staff providing us with some outstanding strategies and tools to use with our students this year. We are so excited to have Ms. King lead us in this critical work throughout this academic year.” said Head of School, Patrick Yuran.
On Friday, all students reported to the Academy for the start of the 2021- 2022 academic year. There was joy, excitement, and anticipation across The Mountain as students arrived for the first day of school.
The OMA Warriors ended last school year strong, even with being in the middle of a pandemic. While this school year is starting off with COVID-19 protocols still in place, the OMA spirit continues to shine brightly.
Each division level created a fun, welcoming, and energetic first day to bring students back into the classroom.
“As a new year begins, we are looking forward to getting back to what makes the Middle Division so special—fostering relationships with the students and watching their continued growth,” said Jennifer Ruiz, Middle Division Dean.
Andrew Carnes, Upper Division Dean said, “It’s been fantastic to see the returning students and the new students coming together for what will be an amazing year. I’m excited to see all of their wonderful accomplishments this year!”
Lower Division Dean, Doug Moore, said “We are very excited to begin our new year. Our first day included music, bubbles, and our students walking in on a red carpet. Everyone dove into the first day working hard, establishing routines, and meeting with their enrichment teachers.”
Oak Mountain Academy is poised for another year of academic excellence, faith-based instruction, dynamic opportunities, and family-centered friendships.
