Each spring one teacher from each of the four Carrollton City schools is chosen as the school-level representative as Teacher of the Year for the next school year. From those four, one teacher is selected as the district representative for the state competition. The announcement was made this year on Oct. 4 at the Carrollton Board of Education meeting: Stefnie Crites, fifth grade teacher at Carrollton Upper Elementary School. Following are short features on each of the 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year prepared before the announcement, beginning with Crites.
Stefnie Crites focuses on art of storytelling to connect with students
Everyone has a favorite teacher, and for Stefnie Crites, it was her third grade one, Miss Doyle. In fact, Miss Doyle's impression on her was so great Crites decided to emulate her, model her classroom style, tell exciting, vivid stories to help her students learn – just like Miss Doyle.
"It was in her room that I gained a strong foundation in many specialties, but I truly believe that her masterful weaving of the standards is where I gained my love of integration," says Crites. "I began to understand that students learn through stories, even if you have to create one! I am forever grateful to Miss Doyle for being my inspiration and helping to build the confidence I needed to battle those doubts that told me that I was too far behind and would never make it."
Never making it was her fear because Crites started out studying to be a veterinarian and becoming a teacher was the last thing on her mind. But her newfound revelation came during a stressful time – actually a panic attack – during a chemistry oral exam.
"I somehow managed to muddle my way through it knowing the entire time this was not my path," she recalls. "My mind whirred with excuses – 'your parents will think you are crazy! You have no experience in the field! You have been planning to be a veterinarian since the third grade!' Nonetheless, Miss Doyle tiptoed into my consciousness."
Crites, a language arts and social studies teacher at Carrollton Upper Elementary School, also learned from Miss Doyle the art of the storyteller or, the more formal term, the orator.
"Public speaking is not a favorite of students," concedes Crites. "However, I understood that from my own insecurities in public speaking, it is important to create opportunities for understanding. No matter the path, students should leave the classroom a better orator than before. I knew that if they were encouraged to be creative and allowed to bounce ideas off each other in a safe and respectful environment, it would not only be a hit but it would also teach a skill that would serve them for years to come!"
Stacy Lawler, principal of CUES, notes Crites “is like a great coach who taps into that well of intrinsic motivation and potential. She makes her students want to be better readers and writers without them even realizing it. She hooks them – whether with her outside-the-box techniques, her alternative classroom setup, or her most engaging and interactive learning activities. She constantly is tweaking and adjusting what she does and is a true life-long learner that continuously is striving to perfect her craft. We are truly lucky and blessed to have her.”
Tamara Wooten sees role as Pre-K teacher as opportunity to establish love of learning
As she worked in fast food restaurants as a teen-ager to help her family get by, Tamara Wooten faced the same dilemma many others before her had experienced – a dull, aching feeling that her life did not hold any hope of breaking the cycle of poverty she inherited at birth. But what she did have was the mettle to not let it determine her future because of it, but in spite of it.
"I grew up in a household where basic needs were typically not met," says Wooten. "As the oldest child, contributing to the household became part of my responsibility. I spent the majority of my high school years working to help care for my three younger siblings. When I would look at my surroundings, I saw little hope for my future."
Wooten credits strong teachers who became her role models who helped her understand that her best opportunity to break out of this cycle was through furthering her education.
"I knew I had to work diligently in school and create my own success," says Wooten. "This was not just a motto I lived by, but one that I had to instill in my siblings. I refused to let our life stories end the way they had started."
Wooten says when she reflects on these teachers, she realizes their influence has had a tremendous impact on her own teaching style.
"I found the hope I lacked at home in their examples," she says. "Their passion for teaching directly impacted my passion for learning. I was experiencing the joy they had for teaching every day. I know and now live by the expectation that every student deserves that same commitment. Every student deserves that passion. Every student deserves that hope."
Wooten, who teaches pre-kindergarten students, says many people believe that a teacher cannot have a lasting impact until a child is older. But she disagrees.
"Many individuals believe Pre-K is nothing more than playtime," she says. "But I know that I am charged with one of the greatest challenges of all. It is my responsibility to give every child their very first opportunity to excel in school. My attitude and approach impacts their earliest beliefs about personal achievement. I want my students to know that their story is not written. They are not bound by the challenges of their situations. Early classroom experiences help determine whether a student looks positively upon school or as a burden. I have the opportunity to orient my students positively toward school and instill beliefs that can stay with them not just throughout their education but their life!”
CES Principal Kylie Carroll says she couldn’t agree more.
“Tamara Wooten is a truly dynamic teacher! She makes learning magical for EVERY child, and she never fails to hold herself and her students to the Gold standard. I am extremely proud of Ms. Wooten and celebrate this well-deserved recognition.”
John Megathlin shares secret behind connection to students
When John Megathlin was a little boy, he absolutely hated school, doing whatever he could think of to avoid leaving the comfort of his own home for a hallway of intimidating classrooms. With his mother catching on, a tradition developed allowing him to have the occasional "mental health day," a practice he fondly recalls: "Some mornings I would be able to muster up a few tears in my attempt to convince my mother I needed to stay home for the day. Being the baby of the family, my tears were my 'go to' when the thermometer trick failed and when the thought of having to go to school was just too overwhelming. 'Do you need a mental health day today, John?' my mom would ask. Mental health days were my religion. I LIVED for mental health days! I would stay in bed, play video games, and eat junk food all day long until my mom and sister came home from school and work. That time at home alone helped me get through the grueling days, weeks, and months of school until summer vacation finally arrived."
The confession is hard to comprehend considering Megathlin is a middle school language arts teacher at Carrollton Junior High.
"I find it pretty amazing that I decided to become a teacher. For a kid who spent his entire adolescence avoiding school, nobody could have guessed that I would end up spending my adult life in a classroom. Yet, when I reflect upon my early feelings surrounding school, it starts to make sense. As a classroom teacher, I care about all of my students, but my heart truly goes out to those kids who hate school like I did. I see myself in them, and I understand how rough it can be. This is why I became a teacher: to help those who struggle to find a place to fit in, to bring a little bit of happiness into the lives of those who dread the confining four walls of a school building, and to help lift the burden of learning for those who have difficulty accessing it naturally."
His commitment to the classroom paid off early for him, noticing right away he was changing lives. "While I may not be every single student's favorite teacher, I know I have made a difference to those who struggle to love school and who sometimes find it hard to love themselves. It is because of this I have chosen to teach."
Megathlin says his success can be illustrated with test scores, but he says the satisfaction is deeper than that.
"I find my contribution is illustrated in ways that are more challenging (than test scores) to measure. My contribution can be seen when I get that fist bump in the hallway from the student who started the year unable to make eye contact with me. It can be evidenced when I call that parent to tell her that her daughter just made an 'A' on her poetry project, and the mother bursts into tears, telling me, 'I've never gotten a phone call from the school that wasn't about my girl getting into trouble.' I know I've made a difference when that high school student sheepishly walks down the hallway, finding his way to my room, to hand me his graduation announcement, five years after I have taught him. I am grateful for these moments. They are not moments that can be captured via a data spreadsheet or evidenced by curriculum mapping tools. These are moments of the heart."
I personally characterize Mr. Megathlin as a kid whisperer, because each time I observe his class, he has kids eating every word out of the palm of his hand. He keeps a captivated audience.
Travis Thomaston, CJHS principal, says an interesting fact about Megathlin is that his first major of study was in psychology before finding his calling to teach.
“He says that he still uses some of the knowledge he learned during his studies in psychology each day as those skills help him to better understand the psyche of a seventh grader,” said Thomaston. “After twenty-one years in the education field, he has definitely mastered the task of working with this age group. I personally characterize Mr. Megathlin as a kid whisperer, because each time I observe his class, he has kids eating every word out of the palm of his hand. He keeps a captivated audience.”
Michael Harvey had epiphany about career path
Michael Harvey discovered his love for social studies and history while in middle school, but it took career pivots and an eventual epiphany to make him realize his place in the classroom was his true destiny.
Even though hints along the way tried to steer him to a career in education when he was planning his transition to adulthood, Harvey said he ignored them – or just didn't pay attention. His first plan was to become a journalist, a natural career choice for someone who loves government and history.
"Despite these gentle pushes toward the field of teaching, it was still not something I saw myself pursuing," said the long-time Carrollton High School social studies teacher. "I went to college to be a journalist and then when that didn't work out, I quickly pivoted to a pre-law focus. As a history and political science double major, my focus was on doing everything I could to get into law school, and I was fortunate enough to succeed. Unfortunately for me, I did not anticipate and appreciate the nature of what a first-year law school class involved."
Harvey said a culture of cutthroat competition where it was essentially every man for himself was "a rude awakening for me and immediately caused me to doubt my future career trajectory. It should have been apparent to me that the confrontational and cold aspect of that classroom culture was not for me. This was the event I had been waiting for to enlighten me as to my true calling. I was forced to be honest with myself – including who I was and what I wanted to be. I knew I was passionate about social studies. I knew I loved to learn, and I had a deep desire to share my love of learning and my passion for the subjects I loved. The lightbulb moment had arrived, and since that moment almost 30 years ago, I have never looked back."
Ian Lyle, principal of Carrollton High School, notes Harvey’s demeanor is serious, but still approachable, making him a favorite among students. "Mr. Harvey is the consummate professional,” he said. “We are all very grateful for his leadership and hard work at Carrollton High School."
