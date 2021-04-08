By Staff Reports
For a third week in a row, Tanner Health System reports six current patients being treated for COVID-19 in its three Georgia facilities.
The changes from April 1-8 in the Tanner weekly update is that the Medical Center in Carrollton had two patients admitted, up from one, and Higgins Hospital Bremen has none this week after showing one last week. The Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica’s count remained at four.
In the Georgia Department of Health COVID-19 status report updated Thursday, Haralson County added two more confirmed virus related deaths over the past week for a total of 36. Carroll County also reported one more confirmed death since April 1 for 130 total. Heard County’s total remained at 15.
In all, the numbers for Georgia are 16,886 confirmed deaths and 859,388 confirmed positive cases. For Carroll County, positive cases are 7,317 (up from 7,241 in a week), Haralson is at 1,693 (1,676) and Heard 614 (613).
COVID-19 vaccinations — first and second doses — are approaching 5 million, 4,466,497 to be exact as of Thursday on the DPH vaccination dashboard. After being down for a few weeks, the dashboard returned to providing a county-by-county dosage total for the state, and Carroll County’s number is 28,600, 11,411 of which are fully vaccinated. Haralson County is close to 8,000 at 7,996 (3,463 full) and Heard 2,157 (916 full).
