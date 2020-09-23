Tallapoosa Council members approved a $6.06 million fiscal year 2021 budget and a rolled back 7.07 millage rate at their meeting on Sept. 14.
The budget was about $36,000 more than the $6.02 million FY 20 budget, reflecting the slightly larger ad valorem revenue expected this year. But City Manager Philip Eidson said that the budget also reflects slightly lower sales tax and utility revenue.
Additionally, Council members approved a 7.07 mill ad valorem tax rate. That is down slightly from the 7.19 millage rate levied in 2019. Still, the city expects to take in about $51,465 more ad valorem taxes in 2020 at about $903,311.
Many of the city’s planned expenditures were about the same as last fiscal year, which ended on Aug. 31. But there were two big changes — streets and parks and recreation.
The city proposed spending $280,015 on streets in FY 20. It actually ended the year having spent about $149,000 more at $429,176. In FY21, the city allocated $383,791 for streets.
For parks and recreation, the city had planned to spend $245,661 on parks and recreation but because of COVID-19 closures, it has only spent about $87,500 less at $158,164. In FY21, the city has allotted $186,748 for parks and recreation.
The council members also discussed an updated zoning map for the city.
City Planner Patrick Clarey said the map hasn’t been updated since 2005 and most of the revisions reflected changes that have been made individually over the years.
“One-hundred-sixty-eight parcels are affected,” Clarey said. “of which 16 were errors from the original map, 22 were requested rezonings that were approved in the last 15 years.”
Another 130 were left off the zoning map when the city changed from one GIS system to another, he said.
The city will be holding a work session and public hearing on the map at a later date.
In other business council members:
• approved accepting low bidder Cartersville-based Northwest Georgia Paving’s proposal for paving 14 roads for about $494,000. However, some of the roads will have to be removed because the city’s budget for paving with the LMIG grant is about $450,000, Clarey said.
• approved a bid from Pavement Marking out of Columbus for striping the repaved roads. That bid was $13,500.
• approved awarding Alexander Media’s low bid to revamp the city’s website and make it more secure. The bid was $5,000 for the updating and $300 a month for maintenance.
• approved allowing the city to charge a $40 fee for bad checks.
