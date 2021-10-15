The toughest test thus far awaits the 12th-ranked West Georgia Wolves football team on Saturday as the Wolves trek down to Pensacola, Florida for a 5 p.m. EST showdown with the top-ranked West Florida Argonauts.
Both teams come in off of road wins as UWG (5-1, 3-1 GSC) defeated Mississippi College 40-21 last week and moved to 12th in the AFCA Coaches Poll, while #1 West Florida (5-0, 2-0 GSC) dismantled North Greenville 52-10 in a conference road victory.
"Big week this week, and a second straight week on the road and headed to what I remember is a great atmosphere for Division II college football," said head coach David Dean. "Obviously, playing the number one team in the country is something everyone looks forward to having the opportunity to do."
Coming off of a stellar performance from quarterback Harrison Frost that saw the junior throw for the third-most passing yards in a game in school history, the Wolves know the key to success against the Argos defense is establishing the run.
"We've got to be able to establish the run early, and it's hard to do against West Florida," Dean added. "Their defensive line is huge. They have several guys over 300 pounds, and they're hard to move, and not only are they big, but they also run extremely well."
Against Mississippi College, the Wolves threw for over 400 yards, but still averaged 6.1 yards per carry on the ground, and were led by 55 yards on seven carries from Jace Jordan while Tyray Devezin added 50 yards on seven carries of his own.
The top two wide receivers in the Gulf South Conference will be on display at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday. UWG's Mechane Slade leads the GSC in receiving yards with 567 ad is fourth in touchdowns with four. David Durden of UWF leads the conference in touchdowns with seven and is second in yards with 441.
Saturday's game also features two of the best offenses in terms of third down conversions in the country. West Georgia is seventh in the nation, converting 53.7 percent of their third downs while the Argos are the second-best team in Division II with a 57.1 percent success rate on third down.
It will be key for UWG to extend drives, and keep the ball away from the Argo offense that ranks fifth in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 46.2 points per game.
"We know they're going to get their yardage, but we've got to play tough in the redzone and keep them from scoring and hold them to field goals," said Dean.
The Argo offense is led by quarterback Austin Redd who is second in the GSC passing yards behind Frost, but leads the league with 18 touchdowns. Coach Dean knows the key to disrupting the UWF passing game starts in the trenches.
"We've got to put pressure on the quarterback and get some guys in his face and force him to throw it before he wants to," said Dean. "If we can force him to throw a little quicker, hopefully that will play into our hands."
It will be a tough test for the Wolves on the road, although the home team has never lost in the brief history of this series. UWG won games in Pensacola in 2016 and 2018 with West Florida won two games in Carrollton in 2017 and won in 2019 in the rain and mud.
Kickoff for Saturday is set for 5 p.m. EST from Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola. Links to follow the action can be found above.
