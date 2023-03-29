A suspect was shot by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy during an exchange of gunfire in the Anneewakee Trails subdivision Wednesday morning.
The unidentified suspect was transported to a local hospital following the shooting, according to DCSO spokesman Capt. Trent Wilson.
The incident started when a Douglas County School System police officer was notified that a person at the Special Olympics being held at New Manchester High School Stadium on Wednesday had a gun.
The officers attempted to confront the suspect and he ran, Wilson said at a news conference.
A search began, and the suspect dropped some evidence that led them to a home on Ferncrest Place within Anneewakee Trails subdivision near the high school.
Wilson said the suspect dropped his cellphone, which was traced to the Ferncrest Place residence.
“A male exited the home and a very brief conversation took place,” Wilson said. “At that time, gunfire was exchanged.”
Wilson said the suspect appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s.
The school and stadium were placed on lockdown for about two hours during the search for the suspect.
Wilson didn’t have the condition of the suspect at Sentinel press time. He said he didn’t believe the suspect was a student.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate since there was an officer involved shooting.
Douglas County Schools Executive Director of Communications Portia Lake emphasized that no students or teachers or participants at the Special Olympics were placed in any danger during the incident. She said all protocols were followed by the school and law enforcement.
Lake acknowledged that emotions and anxiety were probably high in wake of the mass shooting at a school in Nashville on Monday.
“It’s just unfortunate that we always have to continue worrying about our children, praying about the safety of our children and schools across the nation,” she said.
