An acoustic-oriented "Locals Live" concert will feature a full roster of area bluegrass, country, folk and blues artists who will perform on the city’s premier outdoor stage, The Amp, July 16, at 6 p.m. in Carrollton.
The Steed Brothers, The Powers Trio and several special guests are on the bill for the second "Locals Live" event staged by the City of Carrollton.
The Powers Trio is comprised of three longtime west Georgia and east Alabama musicians, Robert Powers, Joe Johnson and Jonathan Dorsey. All have performed and recorded with numerous bands, duos and solo acts during the past three decades, including Southern Remedy, The Muscadine Mafia, Backstreet, The Raven Rock Ramblers, Whooping Creek Jam, The Mix, Marshall Law and the David Pippin Group.
Also, the members of the trio have shared the stage and studio with a diverse array of acts from Dr. Ralph Stanley and Patty Loveless to Percy Sledge and members of REM. The trio performs original music and songs by favorite artists and genres spanning decades.
Anchored by Bowdon natives and siblings, Zach and David Steed, The Steed Brothers share a bluegrass legacy with their father, Mike Steed, who founded the distinguished bluegrass band, Bullsboro. Zach and David are members of the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Honor and have recorded and performed live with many bluegrass luminaries over the years, including The Lonesome River Band, Larry Cordle and Doyle Lawson and have played on Zac Brown's Sailing Southern Ground cruise and the midnight jam at MerleFest.
The show’s first hour will feature short sets by other well-known area musicians, including Evan Crowther, Brandon Sanders, Josh Padgett and Eva Rose.
All events at The Amp are free. No professional photography is allowed during shows at venue. Chairs may be put out the day of the event. Please visit carrolltonga.com/amp for updates, venue guidelines and policies.
What: Locals Live: Steed Brothers/Powers Trio/Guests
When: Saturday, July 16 / 6 pm
Where: The Amp at Adamson Square
For questions concerning this event, please call 770-832-6901 or email amp@carrollton-ga.gov.
