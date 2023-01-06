I think we have all seen it by now.
Monday night was one of the scariest scenes ever on a football field. Buffalo Bills’ defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsing out of nowhere after what appeared to be a rather routine hit on Cincinnati Bengals' receiver Tee Higgins.
All of us who have or who have had sons that have put on the pads and played this dangerous game cringed at the thought of what that 24-year old young man was going through. With athletic trainer Denny Kellington, who now is one of the most famous names in America, pumping Hamilin’s chest for a reported nine minutes, I wondered if this young man would ever see the light of day again.
According to the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, if a person is struck in the chest at a specific time in the heart rhythm cycle, the heart’s electrical signal can be interrupted, resulting in the heart stopping. This rare cause of the heart suddenly stopping is called “commotio cordis.” The blunt force that causes commotio cordis often comes from a hard object or ball hitting the chest, such as a baseball, a softball, or a hockey puck, but it can come from any type of blow. The average victim of commotio cordis is 14 years of age. Young people are at higher risk because the chest wall is less developed and transmits force more easily. A person who suffers commotio cordis will collapse and be unresponsive following a blow to the chest. A pulse will not be felt and the person may not be breathing. Sometimes there will be jerking movements in the arms and legs, but this should not be confused with a seizure. Gasping breaths may also be seen, but this does not mean the person is breathing normally. Once the person is found to be unconscious, his or her heart must be assumed to have stopped and immediate treatment is needed. This involves calling 911, starting CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) with chest compressions, and retrieving the nearest AED (automated external defibrillator). An electric shock from an AED should be delivered as soon as possible. CPR should not delay this. Emergency support should be continued until the ambulance arrives and medics take over.
As we now know as of this writing, Hamlin is slowly progressing, which is amazing news.
He is progressing because of the training and fast-acting response of so many medical professionals on scene.
Hamlin’s case of getting hit in the chest and going into cardiac arrest reminds me of a dad I know whose 12-year old boy wasn’t so lucky as to have immediate medical attention.
In Benton, Arkansas, in 1998, this young boy was playing tether ball during recess. As the bell rang for the end of recess, the young boy flipped one last hard volleyball throw which came around and hit him in the chest. As the last kid in, and teachers already inside, no one noticed he had collapsed. He died at age 12. At school. Playing.
He didn’t get the immediate help that was available to Hamlin as soon as he collapsed.
It has been determined that the existence of an Automated External Defibrilator (AED) could have saved the young man’s life.
Of course, that was 1998.
I polled the local districts in Carrollton and was pleased to find out that there is a plan in place with AEDs available in case they are needed.
Carrollton City Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Craig George said AEDs can be life-saving and are also very easy to use, especially since they are automated and give verbal instructions on how to use them when activated.
“Carrollton City Schools has 24 total AEDs on campus. Each building has at least one AED and some buildings have more than one depending on size," George told the Times-Georgian. "Health emergency response trainings are offered various times throughout the year and we are fortunate to have about a third of our staff AED certified currently.”
He said the district ensures each athletic team's coaching staff are trained as another layer of support for student-athletes.
Additionally, George noted that the AEDs are checked monthly to make sure they are working properly and that all supplies are in the bags should an emergency take place.
Carroll County School District has a total of 69 AEDs total on all campuses.
When the young 12-year old Arkansas boy passed, it was a fight to get AEDs in the school, and now the districts are working to get more medical professionals available at school events, especially sporting events, and not just football games.
We love to watch our sports, especially when our kids play them. Hopefully, we can continue to learn how to play those games, and honestly, just live life, and stay safe.
Your school system is diligently working to achieve just that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.