Last Sunday, October 30, Stockbridge Amphitheater hosted a throwback to the early 80’s in the form of a fantastic concert from Rick Springfield and support act Tommy Tutone. The event was rescheduled from its original date of August 6 when Springfield, Men At Work, and John Waite were on Springfield’s “Working Class Dog 40th Anniversary Tour” at the venue.
Due to lightning issues on that August date, only Waite had been able to complete his set, an impressive mix of his own solo material, songs from his early career in The Babys, and later from his tenure in Bad English. He had closed that set with a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love”, demonstrating his ability to rock harder than perhaps fans of his ballads, “Missing You” and “When I See You Smile”, might have anticipated. My friends and I who attended felt we were lucky to see him, even if Men At Work were cut short after two songs, and we were told that Springfield would work out a return date. We had waited over an hour for the lightning to clear, but like swimmers hoping for better results in order to return to a pool, it was not to be. On Sunday, however, the show went on as planned, though I spent the evening in my rain suit. I was prepared, but thankfully so were the evening’s acts.
Tommy Heath, singer and rhythm guitarist in opener Tommy Tutone began the evening by playing songs from his catalog, early on introducing a cover of Jim Croce’s ballad “Operator (That’s Not The Way It Feels)” as The Clash doing Croce. Indeed, the arrangement did sound like the English Punk band, and it pepped up the song to fit in with the remainder of the set, which had two more songs before number four single for his band, “867-5309(Jenny)” was cranked out with the audience singing along enthusiastically, despite the drizzle and wind that was picking up.
For me, Springfield, born Richard Lewis Springthorpe in Guildford, New South Wales, Australia, has always been a musician I have enjoyed hearing on the radio. His hits have always been well-crafted, and he has always appeared to have a winning attitude about his entertainment pursuits. This is underscored by his success as an author, having written his 2010 memoir “Late, Late at Night” and his novel “Magnificent Vibration” from 2014.
When Springfield and his band took the stage at eight o’clock sharp, attendees were treated to a high-production value introductory video reviewing the history of Springfield as a teen heartthrob, Pop Rocker, and television soap opera star. I enjoyed the nostalgia of it, but as the introductory notes of his 1983 hit “Affair of the Heart” began, I was in the moment, enjoying Springfield’s energetic stage presence, one that resembles a man decades younger than his actual age of 73. After a couple of deeper album tracks, he played “Party at the Beach Bar”, a hard rock tune he said was inspired by his recent launch of new Beach Bar Rum with fellow vocalist Sammy Hagar. During the song, the video screen featured Springfield recording the song in his studio with Hagar singing backing vocals. This was followed by the Hagar-penned 1981 hit for Springfield, “I’ve Done Everything for You”. As one of my favorite songs sung by either artist, it was a highlight of the evening, and I loved every minute of it.
Springfield opened up about his lifelong struggle with depression before launching into a song inspired by his reflection, “World Start Turning”. He also paid homage to Jerry Lee Lewis by playing “Great Balls of Fire”. Following that sincere tribute, he played a quartet of hits that all his fans know well. “Don’t Talk to Strangers”, “Human Touch”, and “Love Somebody” led into show closer “Jessie’s Girl”, the song that was Springfield’s breakthrough hit in 1981. It still sounds terrific, especially played loudly for a live audience. Everyone who braved the elements that evening was treated to a special show demonstrating why Springfield has been a beloved artist for over 40 years.
