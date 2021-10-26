HOUSTON (AP) — No matter how this year’s World Series ends, a Snitker will get a championship ring.
This edition of the Fall Classic is a family affair with Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker in the dugout opposite his son, Houston Astros co-hitting coach Troy Snitker.
Close their whole lives, they’ll be rivals when the teams take the field Tuesday night for Game 1.
“Quite honestly, tomorrow at 7:09 or whatever, he’s going to want to kick my (butt),” dad said Monday.
But on the eve of the game, the elder Snitker still found time to play the role of proud papa when talking about his son’s success.
“I kind of validated the fact that maybe I did something right, the way he turned out,” he said. “He’s a heck of a young man.”
Troy Snitker grew up in clubhouses and dugouts, following his father as he toiled as a minor league skipper for most of his childhood. Brian Snitker taught his son so much during that time, but as he watched him bounce around teams from Macon, Georgia, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, it was not what he said, but what he did that served as the most important lesson.
Roster moves ahead of Game 1
Right-hander Kyle Wright and outfielder/pinch-runner Terrance Gore were added to the Atlanta Braves’ roster ahead of Tuesday night’s World Series game against the Houston Astros, and right-hander Jacob Webb and infielder Johan Camargo were dropped.
Infielder Marwin Gonzalez was added to Houston’s roster, and outfielder Jake Meyers was dropped.
Wright has not made a major league appearance since June 23. The 26-year-old last pitched on Oct. 2, throwing seven shutout innings for Triple-A Gwinnett against Jacksonville. He was 0-1 with a 9.95 ERA in two big league games this year and 10-5 with a 3.02 ERA in 24 starts for Gwinnett.
Wright started twice in the 2020 playoffs, throwing six scoreless innings against Miami to win Game 3 of the Division Series and allowing seven runs while getting just two outs in taking the loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the Championship Series. Current Braves teammate Joc Pederson hit a three-run homer and Edwin Ríos followed with a solo shot.