MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The University of West Georgia baseball team got the 2021 diamond campaign into swing by taking two out of three from Auburn Montgomery to win the Gulf South Conference series Sunday and Monday at the AUM Baseball Complex.
The Wolves swept Sunday’s twin bill by capturing an 8-3 victory in Game 1 and winning 6-4 over the Warhawks in the nightcap before falling in Monday’s Game 3 by an 11-8 count.
West Georgia head coach Jeff Smith considered the series a productive start to the season, highlighted by quality pitching and defense on Sunday and a potent offensive attack throughout the two-day road swing.
“Anytime you can win a series, it’s good,” Smith said. “We made a lot of mistakes (Monday) that we won’t make two or three weeks from now.”
Game 1
UWG junior hurler Robert Coleman fired six shutout frames to register the win, yielding just three hits with one walk and five strikeouts to set the tone.
“We’re looking for our starters to give us quality starts, getting us five, six innings. We feel confident in the guys we have in the back of our bullpen,” Smith said.
The offense provided plenty of run support for Coleman, scoring four runs through the first five innings. The Wolves struck first in the top of the third on a solo blast by junior left fielder Ethan Brant.
The Wolves tacked on two more runs in the fourth after junior third baseman Collin Moore led off the inning with a double and came around to score on an RBI double by sophomore right fielder John Michael McRae. In the next at-bat, junior shortstop Joseph Hill reached on an error and McRae was able to motor home for the 3-0 advantage.
In the top of the fifth, Brant connected on his second of three hits for the game and scored on a sacrifice fly by Moore to push the score to 4-0. In the seventh, Moore stroked an RBI double and Hill added an RBI groundout for the 6-0 margin.
West Georgia busted out 13 hits in Game 1, led by Brant (3-for-4, HR, 2 runs, RBI), while Moore (2-for-3, 2 2B, 3 runs, 2 RBI), junior center fielder Jason Fointno (2-for-5, BB) and sophomore second baseman Brody Wortham (2-for-5) also had multiple-hit efforts.
Game 2
In the nightcap, the Wolves proved resilient by answering every Warhawk (1-2, 1-2) rally to prevail in the two-run decision.
The Wolves plated a pair of runs in the top of the first on an RBI sacrifice fly by Moore and Wortham scoring on a wild pitch. AUM got a run back in the home half of the first.
Following three scoreless frames, AUM tied the game up at 2-2 by capitalizing on an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth.
The Wolves answered in the top of the sixth, scoring three runs on an RBI by senior first baseman Dan Oberst, an error and an RBI double off the bat of designated hitter Joe Skinner.
AUM scored two runs on three hits in the home half of the seventh to pull within 5-4, but the Wolves retaliated in top of the eighth, fueled by a leadoff triple from Oberst, followed by Moore’s second RBI of the game and fourth of the day.
Freshman starter Andrew Smith (1-0) tossed 4.2 innings of work, allowing one run on three hits with two walks and four punchouts, while Peyton Berry slammed the door shut, firing 2.2. innings of relief, yielding no earned runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts.
“Andrew pitched well. He got injured and twisted his ankle, so he had to come out of the game. He was pitching perfect,” Smith said.
Game 3
The Wolves suffered the three-run setback Monday afternoon in the finale despite a solid offensive attack as two big innings for the Warhawks proved to be the difference.
UWG led 2-0 through three and a half innings, but AUM scored six runs on three hits and two UWG errors in the home half of the inning.
The Wolves answered in the top of the fifth, getting three of the runs back on four hits, including an RBI double by Wortham, an RBI triple from Oberst and an RBI single by Moore in three consecutive at-bats.
The Warhawks extended their lead by tacking on five runs on five hits for an 11-5 advantage through six innings of play.
The Wolves responded with another three-spot in the seventh, getting the second triple in as many at-bats from Oberst to bring home a pair of runs. The UWG senior scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead in half at 11-8.
Wortham (3-for-4, 2 runs, BB, 2B, RBI), Oberst (2-for-5, 2 3B, 2 runs, 3 RBI) and Hill (2-for-5, 2B) had multiple-hit efforts for the Wolves on Monday.
“Offensively, we’re playing well. We’re scoring runs and having competitive at-bats,” Smith said.
West Georgia (2-1, 2-1 GSC) remains on the road this weekend with a GSC series set for Saturday and Sunday against Montevallo. Saturday’s doubleheader starts at 2 p.m., followed by a single game at 2 p.m. Sunday.