For the third time under head coach David Dean, the West Georgia Wolves are headed to the postseason. The NCAA Selection Show revealed the seven teams in Super Region 2 on Sunday evening, and the Wolves have earned the fifth seed, setting up an opening round matchup with number four, Albany State.
The Wolves finished the regular season at 8-2 after yesterday’s 44-7 trouncing of Delta State on Senior Day, and are in the NCAA Playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Albany State finished the season 9-1 with the lone loss coming to Valdosta State, and are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
The Wolves and Golden Rams have met 10 times prior and most recently met in 2019, but Saturday’s matchup will be the first time the teams have met in the postseason.
Valdosta State earned the Super Region’s top seed and will receive an opening round bye, and await the winner of UWG and Albany State.
On the other half of the Super Region 2, undefeated Bowie State earned the second seed and will host number seven Lenoir-Rhyne, who ended their season on a seven-game winning streak. West Florida is the region’s number three team and will host Newberry in round one.
Kickoff on Saturday is slated for 1 p.m.
Wolves make compelling caseSaturday was full of closing statements in the bid to reach the 2021 NCAA Division II Football Playoffs throughout the nation. Head coach David Dean and the 11th-ranked UWG program (8-2) made a compelling case at RA-LIN Field with a dominant 44-7 victory over the Delta State Statesmen (5-6) in the season finale.
Senior Day turned out to be extremely special for a pair of offensive skill seniors, as running back Jace Jordan and receiver Phil Patterson each put up video game level numbers on the afternoon. Jordan, who grew up playing just down the road in Mt. Zion, had five carries for 115 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Patterson had three receptions for 116 yards and a score. Both had long touchdowns early in the game, providing the offensive spark that downed the Statesmen.
It was also a record-breaking day at RA-LIN Field, as Mechane Slade became the single-season receptions leader in the UWG football record book and Harrison Frost reached two milestones. Frost became the single-season passing yards leader, connecting on 14-of-20 passes for 259 yards. He broke the record early in the game, but by the end of the contest, he had also become the first 3,000-yard passer in school history, finishing the day with 3,027 passing yards this season.
The Wolves put up 13 points in the opening quarter, with a score coming from Jordan and Patterson in the period. The Wolves opened the game with the ball, driving deep into Delta State territory before a Statesmen interception halted the drive. DSU returned the favor, driving deep into UWG territory before a pick from Keondre Williams returned the ball to Frost and Co. Three plays later, Jordan raced around the right end for a 49-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead. After another defensive stop, Frost took little time putting UWG up by double-digits, connecting with Patterson for an 82-yard touchdown and a 13-0 lead.
Frost connected with Slade for a 13-yard score, Jordan found the endzone for a 18-yard rushing touchdown, and Rajaez Moseley powered his way in on a two-yard score for the three scores from the Wolves in the second quarter, giving UWG a commanding 34-0 lead heading into the locker room at the break.
The UWG defense continued to stand tall in the third quarter, holding the Statesmen to a three-and-out on the first drive of the second half, but DSU went for it on fourth down. The Wolves stuffed the play, giving the ball back to the offense at the UWG 26. One play was all that was needed as Jordan found paydirt for the third time on the day, this time a 26-yarder for a 41-lead.
West Georgia outgained DSU 208-74 on the ground on and the Wolves racked up a total of 515 yards overall against the Statesmen. On the ground, the Wolves had a three-headed tailback with Jordan going for 115 yards, Moseley with 50 and Christian Royalston adding 33. In the air, Patterson led the way with 116 receiving yards followed by Terrill Cole with 58 yards on three catches and Slade with 55 yards on four receptions.