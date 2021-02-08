Wolves wallop West Florida for series sweep

The University of West Georgia men’s basketball team was firing on all cylinders Saturday en route to a Gulf South Conference East series sweep of West Florida. The Wolves delivered a dominant display on both ends of the court for a 77-61 victory on a night where the host squad built as much as a 27-point lead in the second half.
Up 36-24 at halftime, West Georgia (5-6, 5-6 GSC East) erupted out of the locker room for a 22-7 run and imposed its will on the Argos (4-8, 4-8) with high energy on the defensive end and tremendous ball movement offensively.
In a season where nearly every game has gone down to the wire, UWG head coach Dave Moore was proud to see his guys keep the pedal to the metal and not allow the visitors any signs of life in the second half.
“That’s the challenge. We’ve been in those situations a lot in my two and a half years here. You know, double-digit leads at halftime and we don’t start the second half the right way and they storm back and now all of a sudden it’s a game,” Moore said. “I challenged the guys at halftime and they really responded.”
The Wolves, who won a 63-62 thriller over the Argos Friday night, took the 12-point advantage into the break Saturday behind a lockdown defensive effort, containing the Argos to a 9-of-30 (30%) clip from the field and 2-of-10 performance from downtown in the opening half, including holding the reigning GSC East Player of the Week Tarik Mckelphin to just two points at the half.
Mckelphin finished with 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting while Daniel Sofield, who scored a game-high 25 points Friday, finished with 16 points but shot 3-of-9 from the floor and got half his points at the free-throw line.
“The defensive numbers are exactly where we’re trying to be. A team who can really defend in the halfcourt. They shoot 35%. They got loose a little bit at the end with some 3s, but I thought overall, we did a nice job. To only give Daniel Sofield and Conor Flanagan a couple of 3s apiece, those guys are really good shooters,” Moore said.
West Georgia held a major advantage in the paint on Saturday, outscoring UWF by a 40-22 count, the majority of which came from junior forward Jalen Sasser, who had a monster effort off the bench with a career-high 17 points and six rebounds on 8-of-14 shooting. He also stamped the exclamation point on the win with a monster dunk in the closing minute.
Junior guard Michael Zabetakis, Friday night’s hero for the Wolves, once again led the offense with 19 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots, while Sasser added his 17 points and junior wing Deng Nhial finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
In Friday night’s 63-62 nail-biter, Zabetakis had the ice water in his veins, draining a pair of clutch free throws with 1.8 seconds left to seal the victory. In a game that featured five lead changes in the final 1:46, Mckelphin drove to the rack and put the Argos ahead by a 62-61 count with 10.7 seconds remaining. The Wolves quickly got the ball upcourt and into the hands of Zabetakis.
With a trio of defenders swarming, Zabetakis split the defense and lofted a shot from the key and was hacked on the arm. After calmly burying the first free throw, UWF head coach Jeff Burkhamer called a timeout.
During the timeout, Zabetakis confidently gave his own head coach an “I’ve got this” moment.
“He came up to me and said, ‘Coach, I made 100 of them yesterday after practice.’ And that’s why you do it. That’s why you work. So you can cash the check when you get the opportunity,” Moore said.
With one last prayer, the Argonauts heaved an in-bounds pass three-quarters court, but Nhial leaped into the air to pull it down to seal the deal.
The Wolves capitalized on second-chance points and won the turnover battle in the first half. UWG outscored the Argos 12-2 on second-chance points with seven offensive rebounds and scored 15 points off 10 UWF turnovers in the opening 20 minutes. For the game, UWG outscored the much bigger Argos 19-8 on second-chance points.
“That’s how you win. When you don’t shoot the ball well, but you force 18 turnovers and 19-8 on second-chance points, that’s the game. That’s the game right there,” Moore said.
Zabetakis powered West Georgia with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting and a 3-for-3 mark from beyond the arc, followed by Nhial with 13 points.