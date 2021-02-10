Wolves softball deliver strong showing in Sunshine State

Special to The Times-Georgian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The University of West Georgia softball team opened the 2021 season on a positive note by winning two out of three at the Flagler Invitational this past weekend.
The fourth game of the event was rained out.
On Friday, the Wolves (2-1) kicked things off with a 3-0 victory over the host school before falling in a 5-4 decision to Georgia Southwestern in walk-off fashion in the nightcap. West Georgia rebounded on Saturday morning by registering a second-straight 3-0 triumph over Flagler before the rainout that evening washed away any hopes of avenging the loss to the Hurricanes.
UWG head coach Al Thomas thought the weekend went just about as well as it could.
“The two Flagler games, the defense was spot-on. The pitching was spot-on. We scored enough to win. In the Southwestern game, and they’ve got a good team, we hopefully learned to be better and approach better at the plate and be more disciplined,” Thomas said. “It could have been a lot worse, but we also could have come out of there undefeated.”
The Wolves were short-handed for the season-opening event with five players having to stay back on campus due to COVID-19 protocols. But it gave some of the younger players the opportunity to step up. The one who stood out to Thomas was freshman Maddie Clark, who started all three games at shortstop.
“Big shoes to fill and she just played awesome. Awesome defensively and she actually came up with a couple of hits in the three games and just played well,” Thomas said. “I can’t brag on her enough. She also had a couple of walks. Out of her seven at-bats, she only had one strikeout.”
Game 1
The Wolves opened the season against the host Saints with a stellar showing from sophomore pitcher Kya Draper. The hard-throwing right-hander tossed seven shutout innings, allowing five hits with no walks and two strikeouts.
Offensively, the Wolves scored a single run in the first and two more in the fourth to provide more than enough support for Draper in the circle.
In the top of the first, sophomore second baseman Kristyn Nix delivered an RBI hit to bring home senior center fielder Hannah Scarbrough for the 1-0 advantage. The Wolves manufactured a pair of insurance runs in the fourth when junior designated hitter Allie Parkerson reached on an RBI fielder’s choice and later came around to score an unearned run.
Senior third baseman Ashley Ellison (3-for-4) accounted for half of UWG’s hits in the opener.
Game 2
The Wolves squared off against the Hurricanes in the nightcap on Friday, falling in a 4-0 hole three innings into the contest before evening things up with two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
In the fourth, senior designated hitter Kayla Hughes reached on an RBI fielder’s choice and senior catcher Leslie Brogden was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for the second run. Junior right fielder Jacie Arrington delivered the big shot of the first day of the season with a two-run bomb over the left-center fence to tie the game up at 4-all.
Georgia Southwestern was able to answer in the end, though, for the walk-off win with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
Arrington (2-for-3, BB, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI) and Scarbrough (2-for-4, 2B, run) had multiple-hit efforts for the Wolves in Game 2.
Game 3
The Wolves returned to the diamond Saturday morning and delivered an identical 3-0 victory over Flagler for the second day in a row on a combined shutout from Hughes and freshman Macy Ann McKnight.
Hughes (1-0) earned the win with four scoreless frames, allowing three hits and one walk with three strikeouts, while McKnight recorded the save behind three shutout innings of relief, yielding just one hit with no walks and two punchouts.
“McKnight pitched lights-out. Pitched a one-hitter in three innings and gave us everything we needed,” Thomas said. “Kayla Hughes hasn’t pitched in two years. Just a month shy of two years and was able to log four innings with no runs.”
West Georgia plated a pair of runs in the top of the second and tacked on an insurance run in the seventh for good measure.
Nix delivered a two-run double in the second and sophomore left fielder Chandler Mevis stroked an RBI single in the seventh for her first RBI.
Scarbrough (3-for-3, BB, run) had another productive performance at the top of the lineup, while Mevis (2-for-3, BB, 2B run, RBI) and Clark (2-for-3) also had multiple-hit efforts.
Looking ahead to this weekend’s Choccolocco Park Spring Tournament in Oxford, Alabama, the Wolves are set to tussle with Young Harris on Friday at 2 p.m. and Columbus State at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
“Young Harris is tough. The lady that is now coaching up there (Jessie Homesley) is a former (graduate assistant) of mine and former assistant. So that’s going to be interesting and they’re going to be full-throttle,” Thomas said.
“In my tenure here, we’ve never played Columbus. We’ve tried to. The games have always got rained out. So we’re actually going to play them this year in a doubleheader (later in the season).”
“We’re now kind of making a push for some Columbus kids. Not meaning that’s where we’re going. Just the talent kind of led us in that direction for a couple of kids. West Georgia was never on Columbus’ radar screen because they’re in the Peach Belt. So now I think we’ve gotten their attention. So there’s going to be more than just a game going on this weekend.”