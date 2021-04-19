Special to The Times-Georgian
The University of West Georgia softball team ran into a buzzsaw this past weekend in the form of the No. 2 team in the nation. The Wolves suffered a Gulf South Conference sweep at the hands of Valdosta State, falling in an 11-0 contest on Saturday and 5-0 and 9-0 decisions in Sunday’s doubleheader at Blazer Park.
Game 1
West Georgia (20-11, 16-8 GSC) was held to two hits in Saturday’s opener, getting singles from senior third baseman Ashley Ellison and senior shortstop Alley Taylor, as VSU ace Samantha Richards controlled the narrative beyond that, tossing six shutout innings with one walk and 10 strikeouts to earn the win.
No. 2 Valdosta State (29-3, 22-2) blasted six home runs on the afternoon, including a pair from second baseman/shortstop Kiley Robb, the last of which was a game-ending grand slam in the sixth.
Game 2
The Wolves proved more competitive in the first game on Sunday, but still couldn’t push a run across against the combination of Morgan Hill and Richards with Hill working two shutout innings and Richards coming in for five innings of relief, allowing no runs on four hits with no walks and eight strikeouts to improve to 19-2 on the season. UWG sophomore second baseman/left fielder Kristyn Nix (2-for-3) and Taylor (2-for-3) had multiple-hit efforts for the Wolves.
Game 3
Valdosta State completed the sweep in the 9-0 finale on Sunday, using a seven-run second inning to break the game open. West Georgia was held to four hits — two from Nix and one apiece from senior catcher Leslie Brogden and senior designated player Kayla Hughes — but were once again held off the scoreboard against VSU hurlers Hill and Avery Lamb.
Up Next
The Wolves step away from league play for a midweek doubleheader against Georgia Southwestern on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at University Field. UWG returns to the Gulf South slate this weekend upon hosting West Florida in a key three-game series. The action starts with a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday, followed by a 1 p.m. series finale on Sunday.
The Wolves have already secured a spot in the GSC Tournament and are now battling for seeding with only two series remaining in the regular season.