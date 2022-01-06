The UWG Men’s basketball team secured their second home and conference win of the season after a 73-66 win over Delta State Wednesday night.
West Georgia used solid team defense as they held Delta State to 5-19 (26%) from the three-point line and scored 26 points off 20 Delta State turnovers in route to their fifth win of the season.
The Wolves came out the gate firing with J.J. Barnes knocking down two three-pointers in the first five minutes to give UWG a 12-4 lead at the first media timeout. Out of the timeout, West Georgia continued to extend their lead as Michael Zabetakis drilled a three-pointer to give the Wolves a 22-13 lead with 8:10 left in the half. The Statesmen would then start to find their offensive flow and went on a 12-2 run to take their first lead of the game before UWG regained the lead courtesy of a Kadeim Jones three to take a 31-27 lead into the break.
West Georgia only shot 35% from the field in the first half but won the turnover battle by six.
It was a very competitive start to the second half as both teams traded buckets which sparked five lead changes in the first eight minutes of the half with the Statesmen up 46-45 with 12 minutes to play. Quinton McElroy gave West Georgia the lead for good after he buried a three that sparked a 16-3 run for the Wolves to give them their largest lead of the night at 61-49. Delta State continued to fight, but the 12-point deficit with just six minutes left to play was too much to overcome as UWG cruised to a seven-point victory.
Kadeim Jones led the Wolves offensively with a team-high 15 points and a team-high six rebounds while Michael Zabetakis scored 14 points, dished out a team-high five assists, and collected a career-high four blocks. West Georgia will be on the road this Saturday for a conference matchup against Mississippi College that’s set for 5:00 p.m.