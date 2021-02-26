If this was its last game at The Coliseum this season, then the University of West Georgia men’s basketball team put on a show for the grand finale Wednesday.
The fireworks came early and often for the Wolves as they ran Auburn Montgomery out of the building in an 93-56 Gulf South Conference East clubbing to close out the regular season on a nine-game winning streak.
Every player on the UWG roster scored at least one point, including four in double-figures and eight guys scoring seven points or more.
“They came out and we played hard, we played urgent, we played determined from the tip and that’s what we’ve been doing. That’s been the key to our success,” head coach Dave Moore said.
The Wolves are currently the No. 3 seed from the Eastern Division and there’s an outside chance they could bump up to the No. 2 seed and host the quarterfinal round on Super Tuesday, but that would require AUM (3-12, 3-12 GSC East) sweeping second-place Lee in Cleveland, Tenn., this weekend.
If UWG (12-6, 12-6) remains at No. 3, it would more than likely face No. 2 Union from the Western Division on Tuesday night in Jackson, Tenn.
“We’re comfortable on the road. We’ve won at Union before. Not to say that means anything, but at least the guys on the team know what hotel we’re staying in, what the routine is, what the gym’s like,” Moore said. “So we have some familiarity with it with our veteran guys. It’s a great opportunity. Union is a really good team. They’re really well-coached.”
In Wednesday’s finale, the Wolves took a commanding 52-33 lead into the locker room by dominating on both ends of the court, connecting on 18-of-28 (64%) field goal attempts, including a 5-of-11 (46%) clip from 3-point range as five UWG players scored at least six points in the opening half, led by junior guard Michael Zabetakis with 11.
Senior guard Oronte’ Anderson ignited a 13-0 run that featured him knocking down a 3-point attempt and getting fouled for a four-point play to help the Wolves build a 25-10 advantage midway through the first half behind tremendous ball movement and spreading the wealth offensively.
For the game, West Georgia had 13 assists to just six turnovers.
Coming out of the locker room, West Georgia rattled off a 15-3 run to go up by more than 30 points and never looked back from there.
Sporting the huge lead, Moore was able to clear the bench and reward players such as sophomore guard Rodney Wiley, sophomore forward Charlie Crafton and freshman guard Quinton McElroy to get out on the court and contribute in front of the home crowd.
“I was able to sit down for the first time all year, which was nice. I’m not used to that,” Moore said. “I’m proud of the guys who came off the bench. Rodney Wiley took care of the ball, Q was good. J.J. (Barnes) kind of stabilized us right there. Keshawn (Heard) is kind of getting his legs back. It was good for those guys to get in. Tavion (Robinson) got extended minutes and looked good doing it.”
Zabetakis led a balanced attack for UWG with 15 points and eight rebounds, while senior guard Kadeim Jones and junior forward Jalen Sasser both posted 13 points and Anderson finished with 11.
From there, junior wing Deng Nhial added nine points, Robinson finished with eight and Barnes and McElroy each scored seven.
Jones went 7-for-7 from the charity stripe on Wednesday following a 13-of-13 clip this past weekend against Shorter. The UWG senior standout has now knocked down 43 of his last 44 attempts dating back to Jan. 16.
And it was that Jan. 16 contest against West Florida where the Wolves turned the corner on their season, winning 11 of 12 during that time, including a perfect February run of 9-0.
“The guys have really come together. To start out 1-5 and go to West Florida and start climbing out of that hole in the middle of January, I couldn’t be more proud of the guys,” Moore said.
“We try to take them one at a time. It’s three one-game tournaments. That’s how we approach it. We prepare for Tuesday, try to win on Tuesday and if we do, we prepare for Friday and so on.”