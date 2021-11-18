Week two of the 2021-22 season is a light week for the men's basketball program in terms of games, but with a heavyweight matchup on the docket. The Wolves have just one game this week, taking on GSC rival Montevallo in a non-conference battle on Saturday afternoon. The two teams will meet on a neutral floor, playing at 3 p.m. in Spragins Hall in Huntsville, Alabama.
UWG head coach Dave Moore is in his fourth season at the helm of the program in the 2021-22 athletic year. He has a 41-40 record through November 19 in his first stop as a head coach. Danny Young has the most wins of any coach in the history of Montevallo basketball with a 359-193 Record.
Any potential concerns about Seth Brown-Carter and his return after a year off were extinguished against Palm Beach Atlantic last week. The senior scored 30 points, pulled 10 rebounds, both career-highs in leading the Wolves to a double-digit victory. He is averaging 20.5 points per game on the year along with 6.0 rebounds per game.
Michael Zabetakis has scored in double-figures in each of the first two games this season. He had a season-high 17 in the win over Palm Beach Atlantic, hitting 4-of-6 from three-point range in that one. For the season, he is hitting 50 percent of his shots from long range and has upped his game in the assist category. Against PBA, he dished out seven assists to help UWG to an 83-63 victory over the Sailfish.
Graduate student Kadeim Jones walked across the stage in the spring, receiving his diploma from UWG with a degree in Sport Management. The Ohio native has had a solid start to the season, scoring 20 against Embry-Riddle followed by 10 against PBA. In that one, he also had eight rebounds, coming close to a double-double. He was perfect from the free-throw line on the first weekend, going 5-for-5 to follow-up on an 87 percent season in 2020-21.
Jalen Sasser was one of the most accurate shooters in the GSC last season and has started out that way in 2021-22, hitting 65 percent from the field through the first two games. He scored 22 points against Embry-Riddle and comes into the second weekend of the year averaging 13.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game on the season. The ERU game was one of the best of his career, as he connected on 9-of-12 from the floor, pulled eight rebounds, and blocked three shots.