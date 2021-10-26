Wolves now set to make playoff case

The first NCAA Football Division II Regional Rankings of the 2021 season came out late Monday afternoon, with UWG ranked fourth in the initial Super Region 2 poll.
The ranking means that three weeks remain for the Wolves to continue to build their case for a spot in the 2021 NCAA Playoffs. The top seven teams in the region will advance to the playoffs, with the top seed receiving a first-round bye. West Georgia last reached the playoffs in the 2018 season, missing out on the postseason in 2019 before the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UWG enters week nine of the regular season with a 7-1 record and a 5-1 mark against Gulf South Conference opponents and all eight games in this season have been region games for the Wolves. UWG entered the first ranking in fourth place behind top-ranked Valdosta State, No. 2 Bowie State, and No. 3 Albany State. UWG and Valdosta are two of four Gulf South Conference teams ranked among the top-10 in the region in the first poll while Bowie State plays out of the CIAA and Albany State plays in the SIAC.
West Florida spent much of the season as the top-ranked team nationally, but after a loss to West Georgia last week, the defending national champion Argos are fifth in the initial rankings. South Atlantic Conference members Wingate, Mars Hill, and Newberry are ranked 6th, 7th, and 8th, respectively, followed by GSC member West Alabama in the No. 9 spot and CIAA member Fayetteville State ranked 10th.
West Georgia will return to the road this weekend after last week's 34-12 victory over North Greenville in the annual Homecoming Game. The Wolves will take on the top-ranked team in the region, Valdosta State, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium in Valdosta, Ga. this Saturday at 7 p.m.
In the national rankings, the Wolves moved up another spot after Saturday's win over North Greenville, checking in at 3rd in the weekly American Football Coaches Association poll, setting up a top-5 matchup this weekend in Valdosta.
Fans looking to make the trip to Valdosta for this weekend's game may visit the website of the VSU Ticket Office to purchase tickets for Saturday's contest.