Another ranked matchup awaits the West Georgia Wolves this week, as it was confirmed with the newest AFCA Division II Coaches Poll this week. UWG moved into the top-ten at No. 9 in Monday’s release.
The Wolves are coming off of a 56-0 triumph at Shorter and now host 15th-ranked West Alabama Saturday at 6 p.m. at University Stadium.
West Georgia and West Alabama are two of four Gulf South Conference teams ranked in the AFCA poll with West Florida remaining in the top spot after not playing in week four, and the Valdosta State Blazers holding at number four after a bye week.
Saturday’s game featuring the Wolves and West Alabama is the only top-25 game in all of Division II in week five.
Blackmon Named GSC Defensive Player of the Week
A steady hand and quick feet are necessities for the leader of the back line in volleyball.
Sophomore libero Sydney Blackmon has both in droves, and her performance in three matches last week earned her the Gulf South Conference Defensive Player of the Week award on Tuesday morning.
The Columbus, Ga. native is currently leading the Gulf South Conference in digs per set, averaging 5.0 dps on the season. Last week, facing the first Gulf South Conference opponents of the 2021 season in three matches, Blackmon was stellar, collecting 68 total digs in 12 sets for an average of 5.67 digs per set on the week. That included her second 30-dig club card this season as she had 36 digs against the Valdosta State Blazers in a 3-2 road win on Friday.
That marked two 30-dig club notches for Blackmon in the last five matches, as she also had more than 30 digs in the Wolves’ match against Division III’s 5th-ranked Emory Eagles. In that one, she had a career-high 38 digs, the most in a single match since Kaylyn Buchanan in the 2019 Gulf South Conference championship game.
West Georgia will be back on the road this weekend, taking on Union at 8 p.m. on Friday evening and then Christian Brothers on Saturday afternoon.