The University of West Georgia baseball team took two of three in its Gulf South Conference series against Union, splitting a twin bill Sunday and hammering out a win in the finale Monday at Cole Field. It was the team's second straight series triumph to improve to 14-16 overall and 13-14 in league play.
On Sunday, the Wolves rallied for an 8-6 victory in the opener before suffering a 10-5 setback in the nightcap, setting the stage for a critical rubber game Monday afternoon. In that contest, UWG broke out the bats in a big way, pounding out 17 hits for a 14-6 decision.
Game 3
West Georgia provided plenty of offensive firepower, featuring seven multiple-hit performances highlighted by a 4-for-6 effort from senior catcher Lane Griffith. He had a double, a home run and four RBI.
“The offense was clicking. We had several guys that swung the bat extremely well,” head coach Jeff Smith said. “We were able to keep our lead at where it needed to be.”
After the visitors got on the board with a single run in the top of the first, West Georgia answered with three runs in the home half on an opposite-field, two-run single by junior shortstop Joseph Hill and an RBI double from Griffith.
The Bulldogs (11-19, 9-18) had their big inning with four runs in the top of the third, two coming on a home run by center fielder Austin Zeitler, for the 5-3 lead.
But it was all Wolves from there.
UWG countered with five runs on five hits and an error in the bottom of the third, using a leadoff single from Hill, a double by sophomore first baseman Joe Skinner and RBI base knocks by Griffith and junior left fielder Ethan Brant to pull even at 5-all.
The rally proceeded with the Wolves plating a pair of runs on a fielder’s choice off the bat of junior center fielder Jason Fointno, followed by a throwing error on the play. Sophomore second baseman Brody Wortham capped off the five-run frame with an RBI single.
Fointno added an RBI sacrifice fly in the fourth and Griffith continued his red-hot day at the plate with a two-run bomb in the sixth for an 11-5 margin.
Brant stretched the score to 12-5 with an RBI bunt single in the seventh and the offense continued to pile it on in the eighth with an RBI double from senior right fielder Dan Oberst and an RBI fielder’s choice by Hill.
Smith noted how it was good to see the offense keep its foot on the gas and put the visitors away after taking the lead.
“It’s always good to continue to have runs because then it takes the air out of the other team,” Smith said.
Along with the four-hit effort from Griffith, Skinner (3-for-5, BB, 2B, 3 runs), Brant (2-for-4, run, 2 RBI), Fointno (2-for-4, RBI), Oberst (2-for-4, 2 BB, SB, 2 2B, 2 runs, RBI), Wortham (2-for-5, BB, 2 SB, 2 runs, RBI) and Hill (2-for-5, BB, SB, 2 runs, 3 RBI) also had multiple-hit performances.
West Georgia got five innings out of freshman starter Andrew Smith (4-2), yielding five runs on eight hits with two walks and three strikeouts. The right-hander was able to overcome the four-run third with back-to-back shutout frames to earn the victory.
The bullpen provided a strong effort from there, as sophomore Troy Shepherd fired two shutout innings, yielding just one hit with two walks before giving way to fellow sophomore Ezra Brown, who tossed the final two frames, allowing one run on two hits with no walks and two strikeouts.
“Andrew gave us a quality start where we didn’t have to dip into the bullpen early, which was big because we were a little short-handed. Troy Shepherd comes in and gives us two strong innings and Ezra Brown gives us another two strong innings. So that was good to see,” Smith said.
Game 1
The Wolves rallied in the opener on Sunday, plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to break a 6-all tie in a contest where both pitching staffs dealt with control issues.
West Georgia overcame eight walks and four hit batsmen, as junior Robert Coleman steadied the ship with 4 2/3 innings of relief, allowing two runs on four hits with four walks and six strikeouts. Although Coleman yielded more free passes than Smith wanted to see, he was able to keep his team in the hunt behind several key strikeouts.
“That’s the key stuff there. He didn’t have his best stuff, but he was able to get outs and pitch out of some jams and help us get the win,” Smith said.
From there, senior Sawyer Steele (3-1) shut down the Bulldogs over the final three shutout frames, giving up just one hit with two walks and six punchouts to earn the victory after nearly four hours of action.
The Wolves took the early lead on a two-run homer by Oberst in the first, but the Bulldogs answered with a pair of runs in the top of the second.
The visitors took the lead at 4-2 in the third behind RBI singles from Zeitler and second baseman Patrick Music before the Wolves got a run back in the home half on an RBI triple by junior third baseman Collin Moore.
UWG tacked on three more runs in the fourth to retake the lead after Brant connected on an RBI double and Fointno scored on the play on a throwing error. Sophomore right fielder John Michael McRae made it a 6-4 contest with an RBI groundout to bring in Brant.
Union pulled even at 6-6 in the top of the seventh, but the Wolves capitalized on pitching issues by the Bulldogs to capture the lead for good, scoring a pair of runs on back-to-back bases-loaded walks to Fointno and Brant.
Steele retired the side in order in the eighth and stranded a pair of runners in the ninth to seal the Game 1 ‘W’ for the Wolves.
Oberst (3-for-5, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI) and Wortham (2-for-4, BB, 2 runs) accounted for five of UWG’s 11 hits in Game 1.
Game 2
In the nightcap, UWG freshman hurler Jack Rasmussen held the Bulldogs scoreless through four innings before the visitors got on the board on an RBI single from first baseman Cooper Bullough in the top of the fifth.
Union stretched the lead to 3-0 in the sixth on a two-run homer by Zeitler, but the Wolves rallied with a four-run spot in the home half of the inning behind a pair of bombs.
Oberst connected on the first of his two blasts before Hill made his triumphant return from injury with a three-run homer to put UWG up at 4-3. Hill was playing his seventh game of the season and only his third since Feb. 13.
“That was huge. Joseph has been injured and he was able to get an opportunity to come in today and came up big with a three-run homer,” Smith said. “Hopefully, that’s big confidence for him moving forward.”
Oberst delivered another deep ball in the seventh, but the Bulldogs answered with seven runs over the final two innings to avoid the Sunday sweep.
Oberst (2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI) and Hill (1-for-3, BB, HR, 3 RBI) accounted for the offense in Game 2 for West Georgia.
Up Next
The Wolves travel to rival Valdosta State for a crucial three-game series on Saturday and Sunday.
“We know what we’ll face. It’s going to be a tough series. We’ve just got to make sure we’re locked in and focused on doing the things that we do well and do that,” Smith said.