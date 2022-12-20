The University of West Georgia Department of Athletics once again saw the student-athletes that represent UWG post a cumulative department grade point average (GPA) above 3.00 in the Fall of 2022.
When the grades were finalized last week, the department’s cumulative GPA was 3.02, which includes all of UWG’s 14 NCAA sponsored sports as well as the University’s cheer programs.
“We’re proud of the efforts of our student-athletes in the classroom this fall, and know that the coaches and staff are proud of their programs as well,” said Associate Athletic Director of Student Services and Academic Support, David Haase. “We pride ourselves in seeking excellence in all aspects of the student-athlete experience, and the results this fall are an indication of the hard work of a lot of individuals on our campus.”
Thirteen UWG athletic programs posted a team cumulative GPA above 3.00, led overall by women’s golf who had an astounding 3.75 team GPA. Women’s tennis had the second-highest team GPA at 3.71, followed by softball at 3.50.
Of the men’s sports, golf led the way there as well with a team GPA of 3.35, followed by baseball and men’s basketball who each had a team GPA of 3.31.
In total, UWG saw 82 athletes earn a 4.00 this fall, with 264 of the over 400 student-athletes earning at least a 3.00 this semester.
Those who earned a 3.00 or above are eligible for the Wolves GPA Student-Athlete Honor Roll which will be released in January.