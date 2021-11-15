WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – With little rest after yesterday's season opening loss, the UWG men's basketball team came back with an emphatic 83-63 win over Palm Beach Atlantic on the final day of the GSC/SSC Challenge.
West Georgia (1-1) was fueled on Saturday by a career-high 30 points from Seth Brown-Carter. The McDonough native was 11-of-19 from the field and hit four three pointers. Brown-Carter also had a game-high 10 rebounds to record his first double-double since February 15, 2020.
The Wolves came out firing in the first half, jumping out to a 16-6 lead, fueled by a trio of three-pointers in game's opening minutes. A Brown-Carter layup with 2:37 left in the opening half gave the Wolves their largest lead of the first half at 19 points.
Michael Zabetakis put an exclamation point on the opening half, going coast-to-coast and slamming home a dunk with two second remaining to send the game to halftime with UWG up, 48-32.
UWG shot 52.9 percent from the field in the first half, including a 9-for-18 mark from beyond the arc.
They didn't cool if in the second half either, as the Wolves got the lead up over 20 points on a JJ Barnes triple at the 16:49 mark of the second half. Barnes' bucket was part of a 10-0 run that gave the Wolves their largest lead of the evening at 60-35.
Palm Beach Atlantic (0-2) was able to cut the UWG lead back to 15, but never got close than that as UWG cruised to their first win of the new season.
Four Wolves were in double-figures led by the 30 from Brown-Carter. Zabetakis chipped in with 17 while Barnes added 15. Kadeim Jones also found double-figures with 10 points.
Barnes managed the offense well at the point, dishing out eight assists and only committed one turnover.
West Georgia's next action is set for November 20 as the Wolves take on Montevallo in non-conference action in Huntsville, Alabama. That game is slated for a 3 p.m. tip-off.
Wolves Fall Despite Second Half Surge
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - UWG men's basketball shot 56 percent from the field in the second half on Friday evening, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Embry-Riddle Eagles as the Wolves lost the opener 88-77 at Rubin Arena in the Gulf South / Sunshine State Conference Challenge.
The first half was the big story in this one, as the Wolves struggled from the field while Embry-Riddle was hot in the first half, hitting 8-of-16 from three-point range and shooting 54 percent overall from the field. That helped the Eagles build a 51-28 halftime lead as UWG shot just 30 percent from the floor in the opening period.
The season opened with both teams locking into a back-and-forth battle in a five-minute span that saw four lead changes and a total of 15 points scored with an 8-7 lead from the Wolves. Over the next 10 minutes, Embry-Riddle would rattle off a 30-10 run, taking a 38-18 lead at the 6:55 point of the period. The Eagles' advantage grew to as much as 25 points in the half before a pair of J.J. Barnes free-throws ended the period with the Wolves trailing 51-28.
West Georgia mounted a comeback in the second half on bench points and points in the paint. In scoring off the bench in the second half, the Wolves outscored ERU 20-9 and 30-12 in points in the paint. A big portion of that came from forward Jalen Sasser, who came in as the sixth man in the game, scoring 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and pulling down seven rebounds. His 22 points tied a career-high for Sasser, with that number coming on February 13 of last season against Lee.
Four Wolves scored in double-figures in the game, led by Sasser and Kadeim Jones, who added 20 on a 3-for-4 night from three-point range. Michael Zabetakis and Seth Brown-Carter each had 11 in the game and the Wolves had 15 assists as a team on the night. J.J. Barnes had a solid night, scoring six with seven rebounds and four steals.
Wolves women drop opener
MONTEVALLO, Ala. – After trailing by 27 late in the first half, a second half comeback came up just short for the UWG women's basketball team in a season-opening, 79-69, loss to Montevallo on the road.
West Georgia (0-1) got the first two baskets of the game as Jaylin Austin got the Wolves on the board on the opening possession. The Wolves led for just 1:38 before the Falcons took the lead.
The Falcons (3-1) would take early control of the game, pushing their lead to double digits by the 4:01 mark of the first quarter and eventually stretching their lead to 27 right before halftime. Valencia Carroll and Jaylin Austin scored on back-to-back layups on the final two possessions of the half, and West Georgia trailed 50-27 at the break.
Coming out of the break, West Georgia went to work, chipping away at the Montevallo lead.
A Tahya Campbell basket got the deficit under 20 at the 2:20 mark in the third, and just over a minute later, Siera Carter scored and drew a foul, cutting the Montevallo lead to 13.
Midway through the final quarter, UWG got within single digits as a Maya Timberlake jumper made it a 68-60 game. Carter added a trey and Valencia Carroll a floater on the next two West Georgia possessions and UWG was within three at 68-65 with 4:51 remaining in the game.
Montevallo outscored the Wolves 14-3 to close out the game and earn their third win of the season.
CeCe Carter led UWG with 26 points with Zaria Bankston also finding double-figures with 10. In her UWG debut, Jaylin Austin led on the glass with 10 rebounds.
UWG travels to Clark Atlanta on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.