Due to COVID-19 protocols, the University of West Georgia men’s and women’s basketball games at Shorter, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12, has been postponed. The two teams and the Gulf South Conference are working on a potential reschedule date, but no date has been finalized.
The Wolves’ next scheduled contest is currently slated for January 19 against Auburn Montgomery at The Coliseum.
The Gulf South Conference announced a reschedule date for West Georgia’s postponed game against Mississippi College.
The Wolves and the Choctaws will now play on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Clinton, Miss., but the game was postponed on Friday due to health and safety protocols.