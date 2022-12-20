The UWG football team was ranked 19th in the final American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division II Poll, as announced on Monday.
The Wolves, who finished the season 8-2 and just missed out on a bid to the NCAA Playoffs, were one of three Gulf South Conference teams listed in the final ranking, joining Delta State and West Florida. Delta State wrapped up the season in ninth while West Florida was fourth.
West Georgia also finished the season as the nation’s leader in total offense per game, averaging 506.9 yards of offense per game.
In the 2022 finale, a 43-36 win over North Greenville, the Wolves put up 645 yards of total offense which was the third most in a single game in school history, and got 172 yards from Jaxton Carson who became UWG’s first 1,000 yard running back since Devontae Jackson in 2018. The Phenix City, Alabama native also rushed for two touchdowns to give him an even 20 on the season.
Quarterback HarrisonFrost finished with 424 yards and four touchdowns while Steven Peterson led the Wolves in receiving with four catches for 100 yards. UWG had five receivers with over 50 receiving yards in the game.
The Wolves will open spring practice in February, culminating with the annual Spring Game. The date will be announced at a later date.