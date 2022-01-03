MEMPHIS, Tn. — The first game of the New Year did not go as planned for the Wolves as they fell 69-65 to Christian Brothers on Sunday.
West Georgia couldn’t overcome a slow offensive start in Sunday night’s loss to the Bucs which dropped their record to 4-9 on the season.
It was a defensive game to start as both teams shot under 40% when we reached the first media timeout of the ballgame with the score tied at four. Christian Brothers threw the first punch of the game as they used a 9-2 run to take a 18-9 lead 11 minutes into the game. The Bucs kept the pressure on the Wolves and wouldn’t let them get within eight for the rest of the half as they took a 32-22 lead into halftime.
West Georgia shot 37.5% from the field in the first half and struggled on the glass as CBU outrebounded UWG by nine in the half.
The second half started much like the first with neither team able to take the lid off the rim for the first couple of minutes. The Wolves started to find their offensive rhythm halfway through the second half thanks in large part to Kadeim Jones. Jones scored 11 of his team-high 15 points in the second half and propelled a comeback effort for West Georgia as the Wolves cut the Bucs lead to four with 2:33 to play. Christian brothers stopped UWG’s momentum by hitting a big shot to extend their lead to six and forced a West Georgia turnover that virtually ended the game.
Kadeim Jones led the Wolves in scoring with 15 points while Jalen Sasser posted his second double-double of the season as he recorded 12 points and 12 rebounds. West Georgia will be back in action on Wednesday for a home matchup against Delta State set for 5:30 p.m.