Wolves Earn Bid To NCAA Tournament

Special to The Times-Georgian
VALDOSTA — Although one magical ride ended Friday night, the University of West Georgia men’s basketball team earned the opportunity to start another one.
The Wolves received a No. 5 seed for the NCAA South Regional and will get a rematch against rival and fourth-seeded Valdosta State in the opening round after suffering a 99-89 setback to the Blazers in Friday’s semifinals of the Gulf South Conference Tournament at The Complex.
“We are thrilled with the opportunity to compete in the NCAA Tournament,” UWG head coach Dave Moore said Sunday following the NCAA Division II Selection Show. “Now it’s time to get to work.”
This marks UWG’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2015-16 season. Rounding out the South Region bracket is top-seeded Flagler, No. 2 Alabama-Huntsville, No. 3 Lee and No. 6 Georgia Southwestern. The winner of the UWG/VSU contest will face Flagler, while the winner of the Lee/Georgia Southwestern matchup will meet up with Alabama-Huntsville in the second round. All games will be held at The Complex in Valdosta.
The Wolves (13-7) and Blazers (17-4) will tip at 6 p.m. Saturday. VSU captured the GSC Tournament title on Sunday with a 75-70 victory over Alabama-Huntsville on the campus of the University of Montevallo.
In Friday’s semifinal showdown, the No. 3E Wolves had their 10-game win streak come to an end with the 10-point setback as the No. 1E Blazers shot lights-out in the second half and used a 13-0 run to close out the game.
On a night where the Wolves gave incredible effort and led for the majority of the game, the 17th-ranked Blazers came on strong in the second half, scoring 63 points on 18-of-25 (72%) shooting from the field, including a 6-of-7 (86%) mark from 3-point range and reaching the foul line 26 times over the final 20 minutes, connecting on 21 of them. For the night, VSU was 29-of-37 from the free-throw line with UWG only reaching the charity stripe on 11 occasions.
“I’m proud of them. I’m proud of the effort. We didn’t play as smart as we needed to at times, but give Valdosta State all the credit. They played a tremendous second half. They shot 72%, scored 63 points. It’s hard to beat a team when you give that up defensively,” Moore said. “They just made more plays than us. We had some shots to be right there before it got away and we didn’t make them. In that environment and that situation, you’ve got to make them.”
Leading 45-36 heading into the second half, the Wolves connected on their first four shots coming out of the break, but the Blazers were going blow-for-blow with UWG in an all-around offensive assault throughout the second half.
Valdosta State pulled within five points on a trey from guard Burke Putnam, but the Wolves answered with a 3-pointer from senior guard Oronte’ Anderson at the 13:25 mark to make it an eight-point game.
After VSU cut the deficit to three points, UWG sophomore forward Tommaso Gini banked in a 3-pointer, only to have Blazer guard Cam Hamilton connect on the other end. Another Hamilton 3-pointer pulled the Blazers within 87-86 with 2:27 remaining.
UWG junior forward Jalen Sasser knocked down a pair of free throws to push the lead back to three, but it would mark the final points of the game for West Georgia. Neither team would convert a field goal the rest of the way, but the Blazers made a living at the free-throw line to seal the deal.
“They didn’t kill us on the offensive backboard, but they got some timely ones at the end of the game, where we forced a miss and they got it back or got it back and got fouled. We’ve got to be able to finish on the defensive glass,” Moore said. “Our numbers look great. We shot 51%, we outscored them in the paint, we outscored them off turnovers, we outscored them on second-chance points. But we only got 17 defensive rebounds. You’re not going to win a college basketball game only getting 17 rebounds.”
In the first half, the Blazers raced out to an 11-2 lead, but the Wolves answered with a 12-3 run to pull even at 14-all and took their first lead of the evening at 18-16 with 11:24 remaining on a layup from junior forward Tavion Robinson.
Junior wing Deng Nhial nailed a 3-pointer to put UWG up 25-19, which was immediately followed by a technical on Hamilton, resulting in two free throws from junior guard Michael Zabetakis and marking the third foul of the first half on the Blazer sharp-shooter.
VSU battled back and tied the game at 31-all on an Imoras Agee 3-pointer with 4:36 to go in the half, but the Wolves answered with a 13-0 run, using back-to-back treys from Nhial and Anderson, a steal-and-slam by Nhial and a 3-pointer from Zabetakis to cap the spurt for the 44-31 margin.
The Wolves took a 45-36 lead into the locker room, as Agee drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the West Georgia lead to single digits and give the host squad some momentum following a strong finish by UWG.
Zabetakis, Nhial and senior guard Kadeim Jones combined for 33 of the Wolves’ 45 first-half points, as UWG shot 18-of-35 (51%) from the field with Nhial and Zabetakis combining to go 5-of-11 from 3-point range. Agee led the Blazers with 14 points in the first half.
Zabetakis, who was selected to the GSC All-Tournament Team on Sunday, led five UWG players in double-figures offensively with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Nhial added 13 points, Jones and Gini posted 12 each and Anderson finished with 11 points.
Sasser and Robinson also gave solid contributions with eight points apiece.