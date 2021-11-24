The home opener for the UWG men's basketball program was a barn-burner that went down to the wire, but when the smoke cleared, the Wolves were on the short end of a 67-64 result on Tuesday night against visiting Clayton State.
West Georgia trailed by as much as nine points in the second half to the Lakers, but a late comeback fell just short when Seth Brown-Carter's three-pointer in the final seconds of the contest just missed as the Wolves fell to 3-2 on the season. Clayton State moved to 3-3 with the victory.
Clayton State jumped out to a 13-6 lead early in the game, as the Lakers did not trail West Georgia for the first 32 minutes of the contest. West Georgia shot just 29 percent from the field in the opening period compared to CSU's 55 percent as Clayton State owned a 34-28 lead heading into the locker room at halftime.
For the first 12 minutes of the second half, it seemed that every time the Wolves would make a run, Clayton State would hit a big shot and push the lead back out to nine. But with just under eight minutes to play, Kadeim Jones and J.J. Barnes each hit a runner in the lane on back-to-back possessions, tying the game for the first time since the opening tip at 53. On the very next possession, Michael Zabetakis buried a three-pointer to put UWG in front for the first time at 56-53.
The final eight minutes of the period saw the two teams go back-and-forth, with neither team able to take a significant lead. With less than a minute left, Seth Brown-Carter hit a free-throw to give the Wolves a slim 64-63 lead. On the ensuing possession, Clayton State's Wes Williams hit a three-pointer to give the lead back to the Lakers for good.
Jones led all scorers with 19, followed by Brown-Carter with 13. Michael Zabetakis had nine points and seven rebounds while Jalen Sasser hit for eight points and 12 rebounds. West Georgia will be back in action on Saturday afternoon at The Coliseum, taking on the Columbus State Cougars at 2 p.m.