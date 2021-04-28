Wolves drop GSC series at home

Special to The Times-Georgian
The University of West Georgia baseball team rallied for a Sunday split to open its Gulf South Conference series with No. 15 West Florida, but fell in the rubber game Monday at Cole Field.
The Wolves rebounded from the 10-6 setback in the opener with a 6-4 triumph in Game 2 against the Argos in Sunday’s twin bill, setting the stage for Monday’s series finale, where the visitors captured a 10-3 decision.
UWG head coach Jeff Smith was proud to see his squad deliver a resilient effort Sunday against a nationally-ranked foe after West Florida rallied to pull out the win in Game 1.
“We got two quality starts in the doubleheader. We just didn’t pitch well enough late in that first game,” Smith said.
Game 1
Clinging to a 6-4 lead heading into the ninth inning, UWG senior Sawyer Steele redeemed himself following a tough outing in Game 1, preserving the victory by inducing a game-ending double play with the bases loaded to cap off 2 2/3 shutout innings of relief for the save.
The nightcap was scoreless through three innings until the Argos (26-8, 25-8 GSC) scored on a bases-loaded RBI single by third baseman True Fontenot in the top of the fourth. In the next at-bat, shortstop Miller Hancock drove in a run on a fielder’s choice with another run scoring on a throwing error for the 3-0 margin.
After being held hitless through three innings, the Wolves (15-21, 14-19) got the bats going in the fourth, connecting on back-to-back singles from sophomore shortstop Brody Wortham and junior third baseman Collin Moore. A pair of wild pitches brought home the first run of Game 2 for the host squad to pull UWG within 3-1.
West Georgia took the lead for good with a four-run fifth frame behind RBI singles from junior left fielder Ethan Brant, junior center fielder Jason Fointno, Wortham and Moore for the 5-3 UWG advantage.
The Wolves added an insurance run in the sixth on a fielder’s choice from Fointno for his second RBI of the game.
“We’re going to swing the bat. We just had to stay the course. The guys made some adjustments and we were able to get some guys in there across the plate and we played enough defense down the stretch to get the win,” Smith said.
The Argos made it a two-run game in the seventh on an RBI single by center fielder Dylan Menhennett, ending the day for freshman starter Jack Rasmussen.
Steele entered the game with runners on first and second and one out and recorded a strikeout and groundout to keep it a two-run affair. Steele had one last trick up his sleeve in the ninth to halt the Argo rally and give the Wolves a critical victory.
Rasmussen (3-1) earned the win behind 6 1/3 innings of work, yielding three earned runs on nine hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
“He threw well. He threw a lot of pitches through the first three innings, but he was able to settle down and get a quality start and leave the game with the lead so Sawyer could close it out,” Smith said.
UWG senior standout Dan Oberst had his 24-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-3 clip following a huge offensive effort in Game 1 Sunday.
Game 2
The Wolves raced out to a 6-1 lead through four frames behind the blistering bat of Oberst, who connected on a two-run homer in the third and smacked a three-run double to the right-field wall in the third.
The home run was the 16th on the season for the Largo, Florida, native, who went 3-for-5 with five RBI in Sunday’s opener. Unfortunately, Oberst had his hitting streak come to an end in Game 2, marking just the fourth time all season he was held without a hit and the first instance since Feb. 27.
“Game 1 he swung the bat extremely well and had five RBI. Every team’s going to pitch him tough and he’s done an outstanding job this year. The big this is, we got that win (in Game 2),” Smith said.
UWG sophomore designated hitter Joe Skinner got the Wolves on the board in the second on an RBI single to plate Moore.
UWG junior right-hander Robert Coleman was rolling through the first five frames, including recording double plays in the fourth and fifth innings before the Argos started their comeback with three runs in the sixth.
The visitors took their first lead of the day in the top of the eighth, busting the game open with six runs on six hits for the four-run advantage.
Coleman tossed 7 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
Game 3
A big fifth inning from the visitors proved to be the difference in Monday’s rubber game at Cole Field.
West Georgia suffered the 10-3 setback to close out the series as the Argos erupted with seven runs on eight hits and two errors in the fifth to overcome a 2-0 deficit and take two of three from the Wolves.
UWG freshman hurler Andrew Smith was cruising right along through the first four shutout frames, allowing just three hits with no walks and three strikeouts. But the Argos went to work immediately in the top of the fifth, getting six of the first seven hitters aboard, including a two-run home run by first baseman Cullan O’Shea to give UWF its first lead of the game at 4-2.
West Florida tacked on three more runs in the fifth and getting the second two-run homer from O’Shea in as many at-bats in the sixth to stretch the score to 9-3 after the Wolves manufactured a run in the bottom of the fifth.
The visitors added a final run on a solo shot from Hancock in the eighth.
Smith noted that the fifth inning got away from his freshman starter after getting off to a tremendous start against the second-place team in the conference.
“The fifth inning hurt,” Smith said. “Just some balls got elevated and we gave a few things away and couldn’t get out of the inning quick enough.”
West Georgia got off to a promising start in Monday’s matinee, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out solo shot over the right-center field wall by Wortham.
The Wolves stretched the lead to 2-0 in the second courtesy of a one-out single from junior second baseman Cody Mish and an RBI double by junior first baseman Joseph Hill.
Following a pair of scoreless innings in the third and fourth, the Argos took control of the contest in the fifth.
Up Next
UWG remains home to close out the regular season by hosting Christian Brothers (5-30, 3-29 GSC) in a three-game series on Saturday and Sunday at Cole Field. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. for Saturday’s doubleheader with a 1 p.m. finale on Sunday.
The Wolves entered Monday’s contest in a tie for eighth place in the league standings with Auburn Montgomery, but the Warhawks (15-18 GSC) defeated Montevallo in an 8-3 decision in their series finale to take a one-game lead in seventh place with three games remaining.
Mississippi College (12-16) fell to eighth following its loss to Lee on Monday, making for a .429 winning percentage. Since the Choctaws have played fewer league games than both UWG and AUM, winning percentage would be the deciding factor when all is said and done next weekend. At 14-19, the Wolves are .005 percentage points behind Mississippi College for the No. 8 spot. MC plays its final series at home against Delta State (19-13 GSC), which has already locked up a GSC Tournament berth.
“It’s about us showing up each day, getting quality pitched games, playing hard and being aggressive and playing the way we’re teaching them how to play,” Smith said.