ROME — Records fell on Saturday afternoon as the 14th-ranked West Georgia Wolves defeated the Shorter Hawks 56-0 in Gulf South Conference play at Barron Stadium.
The Wolves (4-0, 2-0 GSC) broke the school record for total offense in a single-game, gashing the Hawks (2-2, 0-1 GSC) for 653 yards. UWG ran for 233 yards and threw for 420 on a day when the defense pitched their second shutout in four games.
Defensively, the Wolves forced two turnovers in the redzone to preserve the shutout, holding the Hawks to 248 yards of total offense.
West Georgia led 28-0 at the break and got on the board less than three minutes into the game as Harrison Frost found Ronnie Blackmon, who fumbled short of the goal line. Phil Patterson was in the right place at the right time, recovering the ball in the endzone for the score.
The next three touchdowns for West Georgia all came on the ground, with Tyray Devezin scoring two and Rajaez Mosley adding another. The most impressive of the bunch came from Devezin who broke several tackles on a 41-yard touchdown scamper with 6:50 left in the half.
West Georgia added a TD early in the third as Frost hit Terrill Cole for a 43-yard touchdown for Cole’s first career TD at West Georgia.
Just four minutes later, Jace Jordan got his first career touchdown at UWG as the Mt. Zion native broke free for a 58-yard score with 9:17 left in the third.
Za’Tarious Anderson had the longest play of the game, hauling in an 87-yard touchdown reception from Garrett Bass. The final score of the game came from Christian Royalston who found the end zone from 30 yards out.
Frost finished the game with 315 yards on 16 completions while Bass threw for 94 yards on two completions. Mechane Slade led the receivers with 146 yards on just five catches.
On the ground, three Wolves had touchdowns with Devezin leadingd the attack with 79 yards and two scores. Jace Jordan had 60 yards and Christian Royalston had 42 with each finding the endzone.
For the Wolves defense, Amos Dahn led with seven total tackles while Antoine Davis had an interception and Raekwon Chatman recovered a fumble.
UWG continues Gulf South Conference play next week, returning home to host West Alabama on October 2 for Friends and Family Day. Kickoff for that game is set for 6 p.m. from University Stadium.